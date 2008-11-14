New Standard

Standard Chartered Bank Nepal inaugurated its new branch at Adarshanagar, Birganj. The branch will offer a full range of personal and business banking services. Standard Chartered now has 16 branches in Nepal.

Money machine

Bank of Kathmandu has installed a new ATM at Chabahil, Chuchepati. The bank now has 14 ATMs.

Smooth talkers

The two winners of the Horlicks WizTeam 2008 Nepal left for Bangalore to participate in the "Horlicks WizTeam South Asian Finals 2008". The winner of the competition will represent South Asia at a conference in Britain.

Cold touch

Dabur Nepal has launched a new range of skincare products under its Gulabari brand name. The new range includes moisturising cold cream, moisturising lotion and premium face freshener.