ASHUTOSH TIWARI

This plane junkyard at a corner of Kathmandu airport is a powerful symbol of the state of Nepal. These vintage aircrafts were once the mainstay of the nation's aviation, and are a mute testimony to political interference that bled the national airline dry, and businessmen who bankrupted their airlines and looted shareholders. The planes lie scavenged and neglected, just like the country whose faded flag they still fly.

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Where old planes go to die, DEWAN RAI

The carcasses of planes are a mute testimony to political interference and private greed that bled Nepal's airlines dry