MERILIN PIIPUU

Being a farmer in Nepal meant living in isolation and loneliness, not any more. Road, media and mobile connectivity has removed the gap between the centre and periphery. Sita Devi Bastola (above) of Majthana of Kaski district watches National Geographic channel on her satellite tv, her husband listens to agriculture programs on FM radio, and both talk to their son in Qatar regularly on their mobile. Meanwhile, urban sprawl and outmigration has reduced the production of Pokhara’s rare rice varieties. Reports by Merilin Piipuu in Pokhara.