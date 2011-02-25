KIRAN PANDAY

Only last week, we re-published an interview with Bob Parker, the Mayor of Christchurch in New Zealand. His city having come through unscathed (in terms of loss of life) in last September's quake, Parker reflected on the differences in the levels of preparedness between Christchurch and Kathmandu.

Tuesday's repeat quake in Christchurch, at the time of going to press, has killed 96 people. This doesn't of course mean that Parker was making empty claims. It does mean that no amount of preparation can guarantee that you are on safe ground when the ground beneath your feet moves.

In some sense this must be how it feels to be a dictator whose time is finally ending. You think you have all bases covered through your control of the organs of the state. But then the tectonic upheaval of people power blasts through the rotten edifice that you have set up, and before you know it you are calling in favours with friendly despots-in-arms ("Hugo? I gotta go"). Mubarak, Ben Ali, and now Gaddafi are finding out the hard way that hoarding unimaginable sums of wealth while the majority of your population struggles to even land a job is a slow train to nowhere.

Dictator or no, revolution-weary or no, Nepal would have been a prime candidate for a similar upheaval had it not been the case that three million Nepalis have left the country for, ironically, the Middle East. But future rulers would do well to recognise the consequences of indulging in corruption, making a farce of democracy, and ignoring the difficulties the people at large are facing.

By the same token, if our rulers can learn from what is happening across the Arab world, the brave citizens who have risen in protest there and here can learn from Nepal's example. Revolutions come and go, but it's what follows that matters more. Each of Nepal's revolutions – 1951, 1990, and 2006 – were realised through a combination of political and popular protest, and each subsequently fell prey to prolonged periods of uncertainty resolved (temporarily) by the reinstatement of autocratic rule.

Whatever happens in the days ahead, we must keep our focus on thwarting attempts from any quarter – left, right or centre – to take back in the name of the people what the people have seized from the hands of despots.

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