BIKRAM RAI

It was inevitable that this month’s election was going to be a referendum on federalism. After sifting through the manifestos of the main parties in the fray, it is clear that the only issue that really divides them now is the question of how many federal provinces Nepal should be carved into and on what basis. Ironically, this election is going to be less inclusive than the previous one. The NC and UML are ﬁ elding fewer women in direct polls and the UCPN (M) has even cut its women candidates by half. Reports from central and western Nepal in this issue show apathy and disillusionment about polls on 19 November.