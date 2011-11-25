jange Nov 25, 2011 The CA term will be extended again by midnight on 30 November, and it won't really matter by how long. So, what was the point of all that killing, looting and extorting by the Maoists, the CA elections, etc. etc.???

Nirmal Nov 25, 2011 This week we saw two genteel persons from two different countries, and dear editor you know very well that I call things by their names and doing this I feel as If I'm contributing to a good cause. The recent visits of Norway's Crown Prince and New Zealand's ex-Premier and the current head of UNDP Helen Clark gave us an idea of how certain personality traits such as taking others' points of view, being afectionate and humble, courteous, endurance, goodwill, social independence or being thoughtful toward others dignify their own respective positions of which they are entitled to. Seeing them one can have some ideas on why Norway has the highest human development ranking in the world and why New Zealand is most democratic and peaceful multi-cultural society of the western world. Getting to the point, I must say that literally the netas have cooked a sort of shit. With this racio-ethnic conundrum in name of Federalism we've now arrived at the point of death so long there is no any course correction. HOW? Well, I previously dropped a hint to all of us who love this poor but beautiful country and now with the recent ruling by the supreme court on the extension of the CA it is much more easier. I think for two simple reasons the Federalism as it is being discussed by both the Maoists and non-Maoists is not viable. Moreover it can alter the very concept of Democracy 1. Based on Ethnicity: I ask to those who advocate for ethnic states to put their feet on nepali earth, we all are racist no matter we are Brahmin, Limbu or Dalits, the states based on racio-ethnic identity will just create more priviledged few, it means more bahuns, detrimental to majority. Don't we have Bhutani experience in front? Do we also want internal refugees although having been recognised as a country which respects the global norms and standards of Democracy? 2.Based on capabilities and identities: This idea is quite flawed one and being formulated to keep both sides happy. Electorally, it seems that it'll bear fruits but the problem with this idea is that it is less workable because the dominant identity always tends to monopolise the capabilites. The Federal structure will be quasi conflict-forever. Aren't we aware of what's happening around the globe? Can't we study the current experiences of different countries where, how the solidarities and comprehension between the federal/autonomous states of the same country are being conditioned? Understanding, sympathy and solidarity are the attributes of a true friend. So, how are we going to create friendly federal states with this theme of "capabilites and identities"? Believe me, when capabilites and identities are mixed up there creates ego and with ego we don't make friends. So, according to my modest point of view, the bottom line of this ongoing discussion on federalism should be the distribution of power. It is inacceptable that while the so called liberators came with the idea of changing their SUVs for Mustang Max for the sake of their hollow nationalism, our children have to go to school by walking a couple of hours and crossing rivers in an extremely dangerous circusmtance. The distribution of power should be discussed with a fresh perspective that could go beyond the distribution of development budget and meetings of local leaders in district headquarters. That the downtrodden could enjoy the power is the chief importance, which will entail the defence of identity automatically. We are not for the ghettoisation of the society, right? But we know "our leaders" very well, we can assume it honestly that no such thing with good intentions will happen and we'll have to swallow the shit they will prepare for us, literally speaking. But even it is their shit ladies and gentlemen, let's help them to defend their shit, let's make them capable to defend their own shit. We know how they are, today they agree to disagree tomorrow. So unless they are bound -through referendum- to defend what they can present us tommorrow, the political instability will be the only one stable thing in Nepal. Only the referendum on what they agree tommorrow could bound them to respect, the day after tommorrow, what's been agreed.

Tom Paine Nov 26, 2011 The NT is one of the most widely-read English weekly by the international community.Ã¯Â¿Â½ Thus, it's particularly unfortunate that its editorial writers continue to create such unnecessary fear about the future of federalism in Nepal.Ã¯Â¿Â½ Rather than try to ameliorate the differences among the parties and ethnic communities to find a common ground for the country, the NT chooses toÃ¯Â¿Â½undermine the potential for a reasonable compromise on state restructuring.Ã¯Â¿Â½ In this case by harshly demeaning the eight respected individuals named to the new Commission -- including Prof. Krishna Hachhethu, one of the most experienced practical academics on the subject of state restructuring.Ã¯Â¿Â½ Simply blaming unnamed, extremist NGOs or 'militant ethno-separatists' for the emphasis on identity as a factor in the future federalism, rather than acknowledging the cross-party effort in the IC to create a new multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious nation, is much more than unfortunate, as you know. Ã¯Â¿Â½There is a debate worth continuing on the right course and balance for the creation of new provinces in Nepal, but, sadly, it seems, not on the pages of the Nepali Times.Ã¯Â¿Â½

Nepali Nov 26, 2011 Now interim constitution became shoes of KARIMBAKSHA.too many amendments and new far away!!!

Arthur Nov 26, 2011 Tom Paine #3, I agree. But the tone seems to be merely grumbling that there is no way opponents of federalism can hope to preserve the old system. Doesn't read like a serious campaign to obstruct federalism but just confirmation that these sort of views no longer matter very much. They have nothing constructive to contribute, but no power to stop it either.

Peter S Nov 26, 2011 Well argued editorial that echoes my feelings and cautions all about the uncharted and treacherous waters that the political parties are taking this country towards. Nepal had a working democracy in the mid-1990s when the impatient Maobadi started their armed adventure. Now, they want to pull back because they realise they have unleashed a monster. As a former Gurkha officer, I know that Nepal's minorities need to be included in statecraft, but ethnic federalism is not the way to do it. Unfortunately Kathmandu-based donors have been dangerously naive in funding groups that used exclusion as an excuse to destroy the very fragile fabric that holds Nepali society together.

sudha Nov 26, 2011 Kunda: Nepal has become a free-for-all land of "opportunity" for these social engineers/intellectuals and their donor INGOs/NOGs. Krishna Hachhethu is a paid consultant trying to support his families, so he will do whatever the agenda driven INGOs want him to do.

Tom Paine Nov 27, 2011 Arthur #5: Yes, you're right, but wasting NT editorials grumbling rather than helping guide the future is painful to observe... Peter #6: 'Uncharted waters' is the future, which we all must face everywhere. Ã¯Â¿Â½What I observe from Nepal'sÃ¯Â¿Â½rich diversity isn't a 'monster', but deep-seated, cultural identities that seek respect and recognition they never received. Ã¯Â¿Â½What the CA SRDP Committee proposed is 'democratic federalism' not 'ethnic federalism', if you read their work. Ã¯Â¿Â½And the donors are the least federally-minded people (ex. the Swiss) in the country, next to the NT. Ã¯Â¿Â½In fact, possibly the reason the nations' fabric is fragile is that it was never built on social, linguistic n religious reality -- but a feudal, centralized, high-caste dominated structure which has caused the under-development of the country. It's likely Nepal's future will be more secure, more stable, more diverse, more democratic and participatory than the past. Ã¯Â¿Â½Fear less, friend... Sudha #7: Remind me: who isn't supporting their families? Ã¯Â¿Â½Even me, you and the well-traveled NT editors. Ã¯Â¿Â½Actually the NT has more commercial advertisements per page than most papers -- not to mention social contacts w/ those donors/INGOs. Ã¯Â¿Â½Try to be a bit kinder to Prof. Hachhethu. Ã¯Â¿Â½He's a serious, thoughtful and respected academic of 20+ years. Ã¯Â¿Â½Demeaning people who disagree w/ you isn't really an opinion, it's a bias or prejudice -- depending on how strongly it's stated. Ã¯Â¿Â½Tks!

rishav Nov 28, 2011 Reply #8 Tom Paine, There are many different types of foreigners with varied interests in Nepal, ranging from the sincere well wisher to those with agenda's of their own like yourself. Foreigners who come to Nepal for whatever reason will only interact with certain groups which serve their purpose and largely ignoring the rest, so therefore usually do not have the full picture of the problems facing all the various groups and country as a whole. As you say Nepal is a multicultural, multiethnic country living all mixed up together harmonously for centuires not seen like in many other places in the World, so why mess it up or try to influence it? There must be something we have been doing right for centuries. I suspect your a student of South Asian studies from the West, therefore most likely left wing leaning and probably doing some research on a remote small community in Nepal and through their eyes only you feel that you have the solutions for the whole nation i.e. Federalism! You are naive to think that Federalism was not brought up due to ethnic uprisings and now militancy started by the Maoists initially. You are also naive to think that these so called federal states would not have an ethnic name and theme attached to them. Would carving up the country into tiny pieces and based on ethnicity really benefit the whole country who are use to interacting with each other for centuries. The formation of the state restructuring committee has many meanings. It was formed by the political parties who appointed their respected open political supporters into the committee with varied level of expertise and technical abilities. Not suggesting that all the appointees have no technical ability in this area, it's just the manner of their appointments being more political rather than technical as it should. But what does this say about how PM Bhattari is trying to sideline this issue away from him politically. PM Bhattari knows it's a pandora's box, so this committee would be a good excuse if things as it appears don't go anywhere and is with time the issue or ethnic sinister aspects about it fades away for the good of the nation. I like comment 6. Peter S. well said, you should see how well PM Bhattari did in the 1991 Nepali General elections, when he didn't have an armed political guerilla force behind him.

Rabi Nov 28, 2011 Nepal was founded by the Gorkhalis under Prithivi Narayan Shah by defeating and then uniting the incessantly feuding tribal leaders like the baise-chaubise rajas. And as a nation it was able to protect the diverse culture and traditions of the Nepali people against the Islamic Mughal rulers of India and the British as well as from the emperors ruling China then. It is one of the oldest countries in the world. Of course there are short-comings in any method of governance especially in poorer developing countries with corrupt governance, but Nepalis mainly because of the ancient Hindu and Buddhist traditions have done remarkably well living in peaceful co-existence compared to the Western and Islamic countries. European and Islamic history is littered with violence,tens of millions have been killed in Europe because of religious differences, Nazism,Communism etc, more so in the 20th century than in the past. Nepal was changing slowly but steadily after 1990 despite poor leadership, but now has gone backwards due to the destruction of infrastructure and the culture of violence caused by Maoist insurgency based on a failed European ideology. The last thing Nepalis now need is advice on how to run the country from every INGO supported Tom,Dick and Harry or frustrated Western communists. The editorial is written well pointing out the dangers of ethnicity based federalism. Yugoslavia is a good and relatively recent example of what ethnic federalism can do the population. Millions of Bosnians,Croatians and Serbians were deprived of their lives or property when the fanatics in the country decided to carve out the country into ethnic states.Some of their leaders like Milosevic even were tried in the World Court for their crimes against other ethnicities. The political activists with self-promoting interests and dreams of ruling over other ethnic groups should not be allowed to force their will on the people on such an important issue. The world is changing and the people will not allow their rights to be trampled over by any politician of any ethnic group. The question of federal states and its shapes should only be decided by a referendum both nationally and in the demarcated individual states to avert a situation like in Yugoslavia and prevent potential blood-shed.

D G Lama Nov 28, 2011 The New Constitution of Nepal should give highest place to Buddhism as it is the only place on earth ,where Lord Buddha was born. We of all denomination can cash on it ;and share the benefit. To quote : CHAPTER III Buddhism Article 9: Buddhism The Republic of Sri Lanka shall give to Buddhism the foremost place and accordingly it shall be the duty of the State to protect and foster the Buddha Sasana.,while assuring to all religions the right s granted by Articles 10 and 14 (1) (e). Article 10:Freedom of thought, conscience and religion Every person is entitled to freedom of thought ,conscience and religion ,including the freedom to have or to adopt, a religion or,belief of his choice. 14 (1) (e).Every citizen is entitled to- (e) the freedom, either by himself or in association with others,and either in public or in private ,to manifest his religion or belief in worship ,observance, practice or teaching;

Arthur Nov 28, 2011 Rabi #10, Yugoslavia is an important example of the dangers of opposing federalism. The Serbian nationality was dominant in Yugoslavia and especially in the leadership of the Yugoslav Army, in the same way that the Khas Bahun-Chettri are dominant in Nepal. They tried to impose centralized rule on the other nationalities of Yugoslavia such as Kosovo Albanians, Montenegrins, Croats, Bosnians and Slovenes. The result of their efforts to impose Serbian domination was to destroy Yugoslavia. You should indeed learn from that lesson and stop trying to impose centralized rule on the other nationalities of Nepal. BTW the sort of lectures that Rishav #9 is trying to give Tom Paine, about how the Madheshis and Janajatis just loved living peaceably under the domination of people like himself and only naive Westerners believe otherwise did not help the Serbian chauvinists like Milosevic. The West ended up bombing their army and Milosevic ended up on trial at the International Court for his war crimes while attempting to impose centralized rule on the other nationalities of Yugoslavia.

Tom Paine Nov 28, 2011 Rishav #9: Ã¯Â¿Â½Hi! Ã¯Â¿Â½Just to say: it's possible to be a well-wisher and have thoughts on Nepal that may diverge from someone else's. Ã¯Â¿Â½I'm doubt anyone has a complete image of Nepal, no matter how long they have lived here. Ã¯Â¿Â½As we know there are varying perspectives. Ã¯Â¿Â½'Your truth, my truth, G-d's truth.' Ã¯Â¿Â½Many of the NT urban readers live w/in Ring Road and not spent much recent time outside the Valley. Still, isn't everyone who cares about Nepal entitled to their perspective on the challenging, changing Nepal. As for the peaceful past, you're right, of course, and wrong, of course. Ã¯Â¿Â½Ram rajya is a bit mythological. Ã¯Â¿Â½After all, PNS conqueored the nation by a sword, not the Buddha's teachings. Ã¯Â¿Â½He rewarded his hill high caste mates w/ titles, land and power while reinforcing a hierarchical society where some wore sacred threads while others were waterproof ('untouchable'), as you know. Ã¯Â¿Â½Many mountain Buddhists became unclean Bhote while Tharus became landless kamaiya. Ã¯Â¿Â½It's easy to cast a soft glow over the past, which was more simple than today, but we no longer live in those fanciful feudal times. Ã¯Â¿Â½ Rather, state restructuring is essential for the modern governance of Nepal. Ã¯Â¿Â½Federalism is a political strategy and structure for creating more opportunities for more people (not just in Kathmandu) while broading the representation within government. Ã¯Â¿Â½An ethnic cultural name for some states is likely as are geographic names for other states. Ã¯Â¿Â½It's worked for India and can for Nepal, as well. Ã¯Â¿Â½ In fact, it could be even more naive, as you say, to think that the panchayat era centralized governance system will solve the 21st C. economic, political and cultural issues facing the nation. Ã¯Â¿Â½It may have been a good system for increasing the prestige, wealth (and traffic...) of Kathmandu -- but not for Dhangadhi or Ilam or Janakpur. Ã¯Â¿Â½ Rabi #10: Ã¯Â¿Â½I agree that Nepal is a remarkable, rare mosaic of cultures, languages and religions with a refined history, especially the magnificent achievements of the Newar in the Valley. Ã¯Â¿Â½ All credit to our ancestors! Ã¯Â¿Â½ But feeling better by comparing our history to the West is a bit useless. Ã¯Â¿Â½There was enough violence in Asia in the 20th C., as well as in Europe. Ã¯Â¿Â½Tens of millions died on both continents by brutal, arrogant and selfish leaders. Ã¯Â¿Â½Enough said. As for going backward or forward, it's probably a bit of both, depending on your perspective. Ã¯Â¿Â½Change isn't one dimensional or merely lateral in time or space. Ã¯Â¿Â½It's a more complex process, no? Ã¯Â¿Â½ Nor is Western advice very beneficial for hamro desh. Ã¯Â¿Â½The Westerners come and go not having to take responsibility for Nepal's future. Ã¯Â¿Â½It's useful to learn from other's experiences, but Nepalis need to determine their own future -- all Nepalis (which is quite a diverse community in and of itself...). Ã¯Â¿Â½ Although, frankly, there really aren't many Western communists left. Please remember that everyone who disagrees w/ you politically, fellow Nepali, Indian or Westerner, isn't a card-carrying Trotskyite or a stiff-armed fascist -- sometimes they are just another human being w/ a different idea or perspective... Ã¯Â¿Â½ Nor is Nepal Yugoslavia or Cambodia or Indonesia, Guatamela, the Congo or the Sudan. Ã¯Â¿Â½Certainly, we must be careful in designing the new structures of governance, and be as inclusive as possible, protecting the interests and rights of all Nepalis, especially women, but the multi-cultural genii is already out of the 21st C. bottle. Ã¯Â¿Â½We've had a Maoist rebellion and Madhesi andolan, now is a time for calm thoughts on the best way forward that will satisfy most people. Ã¯Â¿Â½ Let's hope that this new Commission is wise enough to balance the various opinions and demands in making their recommendations to the Constituent Assembly. Ã¯Â¿Â½

Rabi Nov 28, 2011 #11 DG LamaProbably more than 95% of Nepalis are either Hindus or Buddhists. However the question of being a secular, Buddhist or Hindu-Buddhist state should best be left to the people to decide. A referendum on that issue too, like on the issue of federalism would be the right way to let the people decide, instead of letting the INGO sponsered political activists determining what is right for the people.

Nirmal Nov 28, 2011 I always had to struggle to get on in life, nothing I achieved through out my life had been easy even not relatively easy. If there are people who consider themselves pro-people and think that it is our utmost duty to fight the Maoists' agenda because it is a total drift of the society to the rightward then please they should avoid any language that's been the main weapon of rightists in the past.The political will to fight the maoists rightist agenda and physical possibility must be coherent and democratic, free of rightist shadow from the past. We are in the phase in which the words keep great meaning with the moment for democratic actions being just arrived.

Rishav Nov 29, 2011 Reply #13 Tom Paine Firstly - You write like a typical left-wing western student who has just spent a few months in the hills, and now thinks you understand the problems facing Nepal, and now arrogant enough to tell us Nepali people what should be happening in our own country. You beginning to sound like our regular western Maoists- loving communist Arthur. Yes, you are entitled to your opinion but be prepared to accept it when us Nepali people are able to explain and teach you of your failures and misunderstandings of Nepal. Yes an urban Nepali, who lives within the ring road who likes reading NT, would most probably know more about the whole of Nepal than you I'm afraid. It would be arrogant and foolish to question this understanding, so don't prove to me your exactly like Arthur. Your talking about the recent Pritivi Narayan Shah's era of the formation of the nation but I'm talking about the fact that our various groups have been interacting peacefully for centuries even before the Shahs as people of the Himalayas. Learning point go read up. The various groups includes all major religions of Nepal which does include Hinduism, Buddhism as you mentioned, Islam etc but we have for centuries lived harmoniously together, and therefore would be a prime example for your western countries to learn from us rather than upset and break us up. Little advice to you. Poor is poor irrespective of caste, race, sex, religion etc. If you start to differentiate between equally very poor people based on their ethncities you are just creating another form of untouchability. Care, oppportunity, resources should be given to those people who need it the most period,. Irrespective of caste , religion, sex, race etc. I've not mentioned anything about the panchayat era, your getting confused. Federalism, ethnically based, as an essential form of Governance of Nepal with India being your great example, what a joke! Have you not seen the problems created and still face in the federal states of India. firstly from partition, thousands on thousands of people killed and kicked out of their historical homes in the formation of Pakistan from both sides. Today, still there is hatred in those who can still remember that awful time of partition. Currently, Kashmir is volatile as ever, even in bordering Bihar there are ethnic uprisings, also in Andrapradesh. More closer to Nepal the fight for Gorkaland by ethnic Nepali people. These are the beautiful things that happen with ethnic based federalism of the mold your talking about. Besides the country can not afford to split up into multiple tiny states, irrespective of the etnicity basis, due to the major costs involved administration wise, the amount of needless dupication in buerocracy which ultimately would lead to extreme more unchecked corruption. Reply 12. Arthur BTW Address me directly. "Madheshis and Janajatis just loved living peaceably under the domination of people like himself." Stop trying to miss quote or reference of what I have said. And also your presumptions about what I am or my family are totally wrong, which I have not disclosed nor have you disclosed where you are from. So now go back to your Karl-marx text book.

Rajaram Singh Nov 29, 2011 #14 Rabi & 11 D G Lama. Like Judoe- Christianwe should use the term Sanatana Dharma or Nuddha- Hindu or Hindu- Buddhist Tradition or Hindu - Himali or Aryabuddha Dharma Tradition . Such expressions can encompass the Vedic - Buddhic including our Kirat dharma. So why not Vedic Buddha /Sanatana . or Sanatana Sasana as in Sri Lanka., because otherwise our tradition or root will be eclipsed / endangered by the Abhramic 0r the Conversion based religions. The Lutherans, Southern Baptists or, Evangelists ,Protestants wil decieve our l rural peoplein to chaing faiths ; by the help of money from outside and coercion in the name o secularism. Art ,18(2) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966 states : "No one shall be subjected to coercion which will impair his freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice." Propogate does not mean right to convert . Let us take lession from India and take protective measure as in Sri Lanka. Secular should not be notbe translated as in India as NIRAPEXYA ,but TATASTHA . We dont have to copy their mistakes. Indira Gandhi ,a Populist leader par excellence censored her own father Pt. Nehru and Dr. Ambedkar , the founding fathers of the Republic of India for her political electoral gains in 1976 by amending the Constitution ,its PReamble itself. The two words were later additions ,namly Socilist and Seculqar. ,which were found not nessary by the Founding Fathers. .

Rajaram Singh Nov 29, 2011 #14 Arthur ' Breaking Nepal ,is it your agenda? Don,t teach your grand-father how to f***.. You better first do it in your own homeland. Nepal is neither Switzerland or Former .Yugoslavia or former Britishor European Colonies. The population composition ,the mix are different. It is more syncretic union from history first and foremost. Have your mission here is to break or unite ? Unlikeyour Yugoslavia,can you so me out of the total of about 3956 a single VDCs /NPs in our country a single one that is mono-ethnic or of a single natinality or race or culture. I throw my gauntlet before you. If you loose are you prepared t" take your money and run your Venezuela?"

rishav Nov 29, 2011 Reply #13 Tom Paine "Just to say: it's possible to be a well-wisher and have thoughts on Nepal that may diverge from someone else's. " It's all well and good to have a typical inaccurate superficial views on Nepali affairs that are most likely kept with people like yourself, who probably don't even come from Federal Republics, but the sad truth is that people like yourselves are most likely recruited from your respective western governments as advisers to Nepal because no one else can be bothered. Therefore, it is my duty as a Nepali to explain any weird misconceptions or strange ideas you may have. Your divergent views however would be extremely detrimental to the nation .i.e. federalism as explanations put already forward. Error of fact "Many mountain Buddhists became unclean Bhote," Bhot'e is a Nepali term for people who originally came from Tibet, Bhote meaning Tibet in Nepali, just like Madhesi are people from the Madesh. Your derogatory description yet again shows that having little knowledge about region is therefore not a sound basis to challenge people who are from that region. i.e the experts. I'm correcting you because it's probably a good chance that if you have such interests in Nepal, you actually might if not already become some sort of adviser to your wealthy western nation that may be able to contribute something for Nepal. But like your similar ilk before you continue to have a weird superficial inaccurate understanding of things in Nepal based on their 1-2 months stay in a remote community.

Rabi Nov 29, 2011 #12 Arthur You are wrong about Yugoslavia as about almost everything else.Yugoslavia was established as a federation in 1945 as Federal People's Republic of Yugoslavia and renamed Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1963. The war in Yugoslavia was fought along ethnic lines among the Serbs (orthodox Christians),Croats(Roman Catholic Christians) and Bosnians (mostly Muslims),and the brunt of the suffering and killings were borne by the minority Muslim population, not the dominant Christian Serbs or Croats as your writing would suggest. These fault lines between these three different religions in the Balkans (including Yugoslavia) has been the cause of numerous wars and killings over the centuries and it is foolish and ignorant to suggest they were due to lack of federalism. Please do not embarrass everyone with your whining that you did not mean what you said; and accept the fact gracefully, that you do not always know what you are talking about. The point to remember is that dividing people along ethnic lines has always led to killings usually of the minority populations. I think besides reading Marx,Lenin and Mao, reading up on European history at least in your spare time would provide a deeper understanding of events occurring in Europe. It would not really be a bad idea to read up on Asian and Nepali history if you really want to contribute to the debate here.Otherwise please stop making stupid commentaries and wasting everyone's time.

Rabi Nov 29, 2011 #13 Tom Paine1.All Nepalis should be proud of their heritage and country not just Newars of Kathmandu valley. Of course all of us admire the Malla Kings who built the magnificent structures in the valley.Jayasthiti Malla was probably the most competent of all the Malla kings,although he was also the one to introduce the caste system into Nepal.And like Prithivi Narayan Shah later on he did try to unify some of the smaller principalities into one kingdom. The Malla kings like the Licchivis kings before them were not indigenous to the valley but migrated from India according to history-books. Just goes to show how intertwined is the culture and history of the Nepali people. 2.Your equivocating violence in Europe and Asia misses the main point. There are certain ideologies and religious beliefs that historically has led to tens of millions of people being killed. Hinduism or Buddhism does not fall under this category. The millions of deaths that have occurred in Asia in the 20th century usually(with a few exceptions) has been due to an imported ideology like Communism,but certainly not due to Hinduism or Buddhism.Nepalis should feel proud of their tradition and religion. 3.Regarding federal commission- The people do not have too much hope that these politically appointed 8 individuals have the capacity to make a breakthrough. I think almost everyone knows what each of them is going to say, so they may come out with their recommendations right now, instead of wasting the peoples time. At any rate,the people and only the people have the right to decide on such important issues,and the only way to solve this is to hold a referendum. It would be disastrous for these 8 individuals or the politicians to try to impose their will on the people.

B2B Nov 29, 2011 Unless we do not see the back of Arthur we shall be forced to be vigilant and not to lower our guard against such mavericks of international terrorism. Mind out he was trained by the defunct Soviet Union to spread Communism in the capitalistic world, but all his training of subversion became useless after the fall of the Berlin Wall. But, he hasn't lost as yet his crocks of nuisance. It is up to us to kick him out manu militari if need be!?!

who cares Nov 29, 2011 with the information from above comments, if true, ethnic federal seems even more dangerous than previously believed. if there is ethnic based federations, when/if there are few ten thousands people are killed in the name of ethnic violence, then, especially west will break nepal based on the lines those 8 undertakers be drawing, unless we prevent nepal from shipping out of our hand. (if india will be involved themselves into this, it will back fire on them too) if we can't prevent federalization, then my advice to newars and other ethnic who are not looking like to get their own federation- newar should fight for there right to get all those land where newars have been living from hundreds of years- chitwon, hetuda, pokhara, okhaldunga etc and the neutral land, jungles, and those part where there has not been any development should be divided equally. and other ethnics who are not getting their own land should also fight for their own federal state. the boundaries, those 8 undertakes are about to draw will be deciding factor when nepal will be divided, when there is war between ethnics. tharus should demand most part of terai, only some part of a few km from south (1-3km) to north belongs to madeshis. .. give them only those land, dont give away full district.

Arthur Nov 29, 2011 Rabi #12, the Yugoslav wars did not happen or result from the federal Yugoslav state established in 1945. They started from events more than 40 years later: "The Hague indictment alleges that, starting in 1987, MiloÃ¯Â¿Â½ević "endorsed a Serbian nationalist agenda" and "exploited a growing wave of Serbian nationalism in order to strengthen centralised rule in the SFRY".[64]Prosecutors at the Hague argued that "the [Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo] indictments were all part of a common scheme, strategy or plan on the part of the accused [MiloÃ¯Â¿Â½ević] to create a 'Greater Serbia', a centralized Serbian state encompassing the Serb-populated areas of Croatia and Bosnia and all of Kosovo, and that this plan was to be achieved by forcibly removing non-Serbs from large geographical areas through the commission of the crimes charged in the indictments. " http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slobodan_Milo%C5%A1evi%C4%87

Deepak Gurung Nov 29, 2011 You know what - just cut the bull crap. Lets put the pedal to the metal. Thats it. Empty vessel always sounds much. Give credit to BRB. He is doing a good job even though he is a killer and a crook. But then who is not, just look at Mahendra, Birendra and Gyanendra, they were all killers and crooks as well. As long as Nepalis can live peacefully and prosper, that is the ticket, if you know what I mean. So everyone just shut up and cut the bull crap.

Gole Nov 30, 2011 #25 Deepak Gurung. You are right. They don,t know what they are saying. Pardon them. He is a minor fry. in this context. Just small pain in our arse; don,t you agree?

Sushil Kumar Nov 30, 2011 Thank you D G Lama for quoting the article from the Constitution of Sri Lanka which is more pertinent to our context. at this stage . The translation done in India; which is enflenced more by the Marxist left intellectuals or those generation who were ifluenced by the Soviet Revolution lead by Lenin - STALIN have done a CardinaL Sin IN THIS RESPECT. NIRAPEXYA IS A WRONG TRANSLATION OF THE GREAT WORD CALLED SECULAR. IT IS MORE APPROPRIATE TO TRANSLATE IT AS TATASTHA I. E. NEUTRAL. OR WORLDLY SAMSARIK. We don,t have to copy it. We can improve it by ,a better and appropriate translation . No Jhinga tasai, . If adead fly is found inside a holy book;if asked to make awritten copy , you don't have to get a fly and post inside it. Only monkeys copy. If we do that without understanding the meaning it lands as a caricature. Dharma does not translate as religion ,as undurstood in the west which is based on Judeo-Christian religious tradition . It has many ramifications. The nearest translation can be MAZAHAB, as in Hindoostani or Urdu.; If you add adjective before the word religion as Hindu , or Buddhist,or Islam ,or Christian;it becomes a Sampradaya or Matam or sectorial belief . It can be Nirapexya. It is a topic for discussion. Aja lai yeti. Bye.

Gole Dec 1, 2011 Please go through the Constitution of the Promised Land ,-- NORWAY, for the record.: Article 2 [Religion,State Religion } (1) All inhabitants of the Realm shall have the right to exercise of their religion. (2) The Evangelical-Lutheran religion shall remain the official religion of the State. The inhabitants professing it are bound to bring up their children in the same.

jange Dec 1, 2011 #27 You are letting the cat out of the bag. And a disservice to the Nepali economy. A lot of careers and businesses (including NT) are dependent on explaining the difference between Agra and gagra to the confused masses. #28 Gole- Shut up and do as we say, not as we do.