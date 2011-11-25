BIKRAM RAI

To give him his due, Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai promised us progress on the peace process, and he is delivering. He has rammed through an integration and rehabilitation package to dismantle the Maoist fighting force despite strong resistance from a rabble-rousing faction within his own party.

The only way he was able to sell this idea to his cadre was to sugar-coat it with a generous golden handshake. It turned out to be very expensive, it was grossly unfair to the innocent victims of the conflict, but it was a price we had to pay to conclude the process.

Now, comes an even greater challenge: finishing the new constitution. We have saved the hardest part (state restructuring) for last. Let's assume for a moment that we actually need a new constitution. Let's ignore for now the argument that all we need to do is change the wording in some of the clauses in the 1990 constitution, with an emphasis on inclusion and verifiable implementation. A new constitution is the other price we have to pay for peace: to give the Maoist party an "honourable" exit so that they can convince their followers that the sacrifices they made and the suffering they caused was "worth it". Their decision to wage war in 1996 wrecked a working democracy that was putting accountable local leaders into VDCs and DDCs who were beginning to "trickle up" into national politics.

Here we are 15 years later, trying to reinvent the wheel by finding an effective way to devolve power to the grassroots again. The model we seem to have chosen this time in the name of addressing the grievances of marginalised communities is to tear the country apart. So, a panel of eight party appointed "experts" in a High Level State Restructuring Commission is supposed to do what the political committees of the CA couldn't for the past four years: come up with a new federal state structure acceptable to all.

The parties have once more taken the easy way out when they come up with a deadlock: outsource the problem to another commission. Trouble is, this is not a panel of objective experts, it is a panel of political appointees. This is deliberate.

The reality is that identity politics is now so radicalised in this country that it has gone out of control of the politically bankrupt leadership of the parties. The agenda is now set by NGO pressure groups and militant ethno-separatists who are pushing federal options that the parties, including the Maoist mainstream, now find politically untenable. This is probably the reason why the parties haven't got the top academic sociologists, political scientists and demographers but opted for yes-men and women who will do as they say in the commission. It is a last desperate attempt by the parties, led by the Maoists, to put the ethnic genie back into the bottle.

So, don't expect much from this commission. The reaction of the NGO pressure groups will be predictable. The CA term will be extended again by midnight on 30 November, and it won't really matter by how long.

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