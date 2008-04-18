NTB in China

The Nepal Tourism Board along with Saathi Travel and Tours, Nepal Dream, My Nepal, Asian Holidays, C+K Travel and China Southern Airlines participated in the three-day Guangzhou International Travel Fair held in Guangzhou from 4-6 April. Over 5,000 people visited the stand over the three-day period, a record for NTB and Nepal in China.

Summer players

John Players has launched their range of men's wear for the summer-autumn season. The collection offers a range of formal and casual shirts, t-shirts, and formal and casual trousers. The new range is available at outlets at the Bluebird Mall, United World Trade Centre and retail outlets across the country.

Gaming challenge

Nokia has launched the worldwide Mobile Games Innovation Challenge. Sponsored by Nokia Publishing, the Challenge invites developers to submit mobile gaming concepts to help drive mobile gaming, relying on the features of N-Gage compatible devices, and Java- or Symbian-based Series 40 or S60 devices. The three most innovative game concepts will be offered pre-production contracts and ?40,000 for first, the second ?20,000, and the third ?10,000 to enable the participant to further develop the concept. Deadline for submission is 20 August. Further information on http://developer.n-gage.com/innovation.

Gorkha in Europe

Gorkha Beer will now be available in Europe. Pradhan Brother SPRL is importing Gorkha Beer, the flagship brand of Gorkha Brewery, to Belgium and through its network to France, Germany and the Netherlands. Gorkha Beer is also available in Japan, Hong Kong and Macau.

NEW PRODUCTS

FLASHY DRIVE: LaCie launched the latest model of a hard disk, designed by Neil Poulton, which comes with USB 2.0, eSATA and Firewire 400, in capacities of 500GB, 750GB and 1TB. LaCie products are marketed by CAS Trading House.





CONSTRUCTION: Terex-vectra's latest offering the 4WD Backhoe Loader TX760. This new loader comes with Carraro axles and transmission, dual flow hydraulic pump, 4WD option and upto 4500 hours of warranty. It is now available at a promotional price in Nepal.