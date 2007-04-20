OLD HABITS

Your editorial was an excellent analysis of UML and Maoist politicians ('New year, old habits', #344). But how about the Congress? All politicians of all parties should be able to take criticism. Hastily declaring a republic and blaming everything bad on the monarchy is not going to solve all our problems. It takes time to repair the damage that has been done over 10 years.

The country needs strong law and order. Businessmen and ordinary citizens still fear Maoist extortion. Everybody wants an election, but not everyone can participate without fear. One wonders whether the parties will be able to present the people with proper agendas, and what will be done to educate all Nepalis about what elections to the constituent assembly mean. We don't need a rushed election, we need one where there is maximum voter turnout.

Bimal Raj Bastola,

New York

REFERENDUM

There is a danger that regressive elements will infiltrate the constituent assembly, and engineer an undemocratic constitution. The only way to protect the achievements of Jana Andolan II is for the interim parliament to come to a political decision to declare a republic and amend the interim constitution in a way that satisfies mother tongue communities, dalits, castes, and women.

As Maitalal Gurung writes, a national referendum for the ratification of a republican constitution by the people would be the safest and quickest way to consolidate the achievements of the Jana Andolan II ('Horse before the cart', Guest Column, #344).

Ravi Manandhar,

Kuleswor

VOTE CONFUSION

Navin Singh Khadka's 'Vote Confusion' (#344) clearly shows that our leaders, Girija Prasad Koirala, Madhab Kumar Nepal and the rest of the eight-party crew should stop worrying about the election date and focus more on election preparedness, in particular voter education.

If that weren't enough trouble, there are burning national issues-in particular the demands of the madhes community-that need to be hammered out through roundtable consultations. Also, UNMIN has to carry out the second phase of its mandate, verifying Maoist combatants.

Nepal has joined, dropped out, and rejoined the Global Democracy Club a few times by now. We don't want an exclusionary election do we, after vouching for democracy all along for the last 17 years?

Surya B Prasai,

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MISSING WOMEN

Re: 'Where are the women?' (Here and there, #342). Women bear the brunt of the different kinds of discrimination in Nepal on the basis of class, caste, and ethnicity.

I agree that the major problem is patriarchal thinking. But more than that, it comes down to the financial position of women. A woman who is economically independent can challenge patriarchal thinking, and social prejudices. A woman who is not, needs a lot more courage to do so.

Gender inequalities are rooted in the way in which relations between men and women are structured and determined. This is clearly reflected in everything we do. Creating opportunities for economic and social empowerment are essential to combat social discrimination and economic vulnerabilities. Women and men must both be targeted through awareness raising campaigns about human rights and social equity.

And this must happen in real life, in the beliefs, attitudes, and practices of men and women, not just at speeches, seminars, and workshops. Perhaps men should start small, making their own tea, noodles, and rotis-not only as chefs in fancy hotels, but right at home.

Bhawana Upadhyay,

Jawalakhel

UNDER MY ASS

Why has 'Under My Hat' been discontinued? Amidst all that is going on now, we really need a humorous poke at Nepali politics. I hope Kunda Dixit will resume writing the column.

Name withheld,

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