KUNDA DIXIT

The arrival of a new road in Upper Mustang threatens to disrupt a traditional way of life in which horses and mules play an important part. It also raises questions about how long this area can remain restricted for tourists. It looks like the end of the road for Mustang's centuries old way of life, but despite the road there are alternative high trails for trekking and horseback travel that could revive Mustang's unique equine culture. Windhorse prayer flags flutter in the wind on a high pass near Geeling.

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