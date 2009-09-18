ACCOUNTABILITY

Moved by a sense of patriotism, I really agree with your editorial ('Turning the Key', #468). I just don't understand what our leaders are trying to do. House disruptions, marathon races for power, etc. What's up? Power matters less than accountability. At this crucial juncture, political biggies should not run after what their henchmen and cadres say, but what the populace really demands.

Bed Nath Sharma,

Kaski

CONSENSUS

The time has come for leaders like GP Koirala, Madhav Nepal, and Prachanda to put aside their personal ambitions and work for the country's welfare ('Nepal and Koirala', #468). Madhav Nepal might not be an outstanding leader of men but is less controversial than our other leaders, so our other parties should work together with them. There is no useful purpose served by changing horses midstream just to satisfy egos.

D.B.N. Murthy,

Lalitpur

INSPIRING

The touching piece on Jhamak Ghimire ('Renegade child of the hills', #468) brought to light one of our national heroines. She has long been known to the Nepali literature scene and has in fact received awards for her work. Finally, the government is taking the initiative to recognise Jhamak. Now, if only the hundreds of thousands of disabled people across Nepal were given as much respect and support!

Anup Bhandari,

Kathmandu

MASTERCLASS

The review on Kubrick's masterpiece ('Back to the future', #467) brought back so many of my favourite cinematic moments.

Kubrick virtually invented a new movie language here ? silence. I've yet to see a movie that uses silence as part of the narrative better and with special effects that seem as fresh as when it was first made. Space has never looked more grand, beautiful and mysterious as in 2001. Compared to it, the Star Wars series simply seems childish and dated (not that they were great movies anyway).

Badri Rai,

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BLAME GAME

I totally agree with Ratna Sansar Shrestha ('Jumping the gun', #467). Nepalis blame too many of their own problems on foreigners or forces beyond their control. But it's about time we blamed ourselves, as citizens of Nepal, and not any ethnic group. You can be individualistic in a big country with lots of resources, but not in a country as small and poor as Nepal. We must work together, not against one another. Federalism won't work until people learn this lesson.

Ritu Raj Onta,

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