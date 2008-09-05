Orbit wives

Orbit House Wife Club held an interaction programme on the occasion of Tij on 31 August on 'Women's Leadership and the Importance of English Language' initiated by Orbit International Education. The speakers at the programme talked about the importance of women's leadership to create a New Nepal and the role of English language to improve women's lives.

NEW PRODUCTS

Electric wheels: Padma Shree Enterprises has recently introduced the Chinese-made Foton E-bike. The Foton Jingge Electric bike comes in 250W and 350W power output models, which are priced at Rs 37,600 and Rs 38,800 respectively. A single fully charged battery has a range of 50km and top speed of 30km/h.

Noodles lite: Himalayan Snax & Noodles has introduced a new product to its Mayos noodles range?Mayos Lite, which is pre-cooked in Sunflower oil instead of Palm oil and so has 40 per cent less saturated fat and is cholesterol-free. It comes in chicken and vegetable flavours in the regular 75g pack size, and is priced at Rs 17.

Shining black: Vatika has introduced Vatika Black Shine Shampoo, available in 500ml dispenser packs, 400ml fliptop packs, 200ml packs and sachets. The ingredients include black olives and amla. The dispenser packs are priced at Rs 215 and come with a free hair brush.

Singing phones: Samsung has launched its F250 and i450 music series of mobile phones. The F250 has hotkeys for listening to music and built-in real stereo speakers, as well as video and still cameras. You can listen to music even when the phone is switched off. The i450 has a pop-up speaker, 3.5G technology that allows for fast downloading, and the ability to multitask with applications.