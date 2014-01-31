JAN MØLLER HANSEN

Brick kiln workers with iron headgears to carry bricks look like they are wearing crowns. The families live next to the dusty, smoky stacks kneading the soil, moulding bricks by hand, drying, and carrying them to the factory. Most children left schools in their home districts, and help their parents. These are the invisible men, women, and children who lay the foundations of Kathmandu’s affluence at a huge human cost.

The new constitution would be a roadmap that would protect vulnerable women and children like these so they don’t have to work in such conditions. It would help create safe and meaningful employment at home so the men are not forced to migrate for work. Three months after the election, there is no government yet, the constitution drafting exercise is yet to begin.