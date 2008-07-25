OUR FIRST PRESIDENT

We may have our first president, but after formally sending the king packing nearly two months ago, the country is still without a functional government ('The first president', #409). By playing upon the "patriotic" sentiments of a battered and demoralised populace, political parties have always tried to reach their petty goals. Just count how many years we have been on the streets. We run our government from the streets, we bring them down from the streets. We decide from the streets, we punish from there as well. Isn't it time for some serious introspection? Where are our priorities and programs for economic progress, opportunity, respect and equality? Where are the plans for investment and industrialisation? Every time Prachanda, Upendra Yadav or Girija open their mouths, it is to bad-mouth each other. Give us a break.

Bibek Paudel,

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* The historic election of Ram Baran Yadav as Nepal's first president is a victory for democracy and a defeat for totalitarian conspiracy. Yadav has indeed rekindled hopes of the Madhesi community and is a nationalistic figure. Yadav's steadfast stance in safeguarding territorial integrity and national unity and addressing genuine issues of the Madhes have been recognised. Since the Nepali politics has undergone a turn, the political parties should involve the Maoists in the formation of new government. Yadav's role will be decisive. We, the Madhesi people and all Nepalis are proud of our new president.

Dhananjay Shah,

Dhapasi

* The country has taken 100 days to get a president to replace a king, who was shown a Red Card way back in May. Personal bias aside, our first ever President does not possess the political stature and doesn't have seniority of even a second generation leader. His greatest qualification was his origin as Madhesi. CK Lal struggles to justify that Maoists' agenda of inclusiveness ('Big Three vs Other Three', #407). We seem to be dangerously pursuing Madhesi exclusiveness everywhere to appease the Tarai with the presidency and vice-presidency. When will this end? If political arithmetic holds the key to all the decision making, nobody should be surprised to see the MJF's Upendra Yadav being prime minister too.

Pradeepta Sharma,

Mumbai

* It seems like the Maoists are never truly going to totally understand the ground reality. All those years in the jungle must have clouded their vision when it comes to diplomacy. Baburam Bhattarai says the reason his party is not forming the government is because the old feudal mentality remains. Who are they kidding? Nepali people are not dumb. They gave the Maoists a chance, made them the largest party and the Maoists find a pretext not to respect that trust. A small defeat and they start showing their true colours. And there are mixed signals. While PKD says he is happy to remain in the opposition, BRB says he is not. Who should the people believe? These are the people who will lead the government? The president is just going to be a ceremonial position anyway, the real power is actually with the PM.

Prerana Sthapit,

Sinamangal

CLONES

An alarming notion is developing in the minds of party leaders, that they should have physically strong force inside their party ('YCL clone', #409). A civilised society requires a reasoning and helpful youth force, not a violent one. It is the duty of the government to ensure and encourage that the energy of the youth is channelled into constructive ways. When that fails, vigilante-ism takes over as is happening now.

Ishwari Pradhan,

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