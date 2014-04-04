TOH EE MING

After turning out in huge numbers five months ago to vote in a new government and Assembly to write the constitution, the people are feeling left out. Just like the bystanders kept out of Tundikhel on Sunday (above) as VIPs watched the annual Nepal Army horse parade. Prime Minister Sushil Koirala faces flak for not making much headway in filling vacant positions in the government, the CA, the Supreme Court, constitutional bodies and in Nepal’s embassies abroad. The political will to act must come from the party leadership which needs to look beyond narrow partisan advantage to the long term national interest.