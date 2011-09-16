BIKRAM RAI

The historical Patan Darbar Square is hosting a first-time literature festival over the weekend. More than 30 well known national and international writers will hold forth on languages, minority voices, journalism, politics, history and books, books, books. They include Akshay Pathak, Alka Saraogi, Jug Suraiya, Namita Gokhale, Shazia Omar, Tarun Tejpal, William Dalrymple, Mohammed Hanif and our own Abhi Subedi, Anbika Giri, Naryan Wagle, Rabi Thapa and Sanjeev Uprety, among others.

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Kathmandu literary jatra schedule