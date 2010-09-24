KIRAN PANDAY

Seven rounds of voting in parliament have failed to elect a new prime minister, and if things stay as they are the eighth round will be deadlocked on Sunday as well. The people's faith in the political parties will fall further.

We need a new prime minister, but cannot overlook certain basics. Madhav Kumar Nepal resigned on 30 June after intense (and it now looks shortsighted) clamour for his resignation. Those agitating for his ouster had refused to consider the consequences of having the government reduced to caretaker status without a workable agreement on contentious aspects of the peace process and the constitution.

We are repeating that folly now. In the desperation of having a new prime minister by ignoring the demobilisation of Maoist combatants and dismantling the YCL's militant structure, we are once more putting the cart before the horse.

Political parties here have the habit of reverting to their existing positions soon after signing an agreement to move forward. Worse, they interpret agreements differently soon after signing it. A day after the Maoists and the UML signed yet another 3-point deal, they have given contrasting interpretations of the pact. While the Maoists are saying that the move has paved the way for Maoist-UML majority government, the UML says it only agreed to a consensus government. 

The onus is on the UML to ensure that the Maoists honour their part of the bargain, and if they do, the UML should not hesitate to be part of a coalition with the Maoists. Together they have the numbers (347) in the 601-member House. If the Maoists do not agree, the UML should revive the alliance with the NC and seek the Madhes-based parties' support for their government.

But for the future stability of this country, the rejuvenated centrist NC must be brought into the formula. The most desirable scenario has always been a government that includes the Big Three and the Madhesi parties held together by the common goal of completing the peace process.

 

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