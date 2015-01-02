DIWAKAR CHETTRI

Nothing in Nepali politics is at it appears, one has to read between the lines of headlines. So, if it seems like the disagreement about the constitution is intractable you can be sure the argument is actually about something else: power sharing after January 22.

This being the case, there is no other way to break the logjam than to push through a constitution draft containing just the points of agreement, leaving the disputed issues for later. Failing that, we can allow the opposition to write notes of dissent. And if that doesn’t work either, the parties can extend the term of the CA again with the face-saving device of forming a government of national unity and pledge to finish the job once and for all by early 2015.