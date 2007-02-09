PREPOSTEROUS

The article 'Past, present similar' by Daniel Lak (Here and There, #334) is utterly preposterous and deeply offensive.

Under the provisions of Thailand's constitutional monarchy, His Majesty the King is above politics. At midnight of 19 September 2006, the Council for Democratic Reform (CDR) who undertook the political change in Thailand sought an audience with His Majesty the King to report on their action and on the situation as His Majesty the King is the Head of State of the Kingdom of Thailand. The photographs that were published of the audience show how the whole event was unanticipated. One should not be reading too much into the Royal Command recognising General Sonthi Boonyaratghm as Leader of the CDR. His Majesty's role as constitutional Monarch was to take note and give authority to an accomplished fact.

Thailand's lese majeste law is in practice rarely used. Moreover, His Majesty said that he himself welcomes constructive criticism during his annual address to the nation on the occasion of His Majesty's Birthday Anniversary in 2005. The Thai people's deep reverence for the Royal Family is because of respect, loyalty, love, and adoration, not because of fear.

The current civilian Royal Thai Government and the National Legislative Assembly are trying their best to steer Thailand back to parliament democracy as soon as possible. The new Constitution is being drafted by the independent Constitutional Drafting Assembly, and is expected to be completed within six months. The Thai people continue to enjoy a broad range of civil rights and liberties such as freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

. The Royal Thai Government places great importance on the freedom of the press, a key sector in the Thai society. Over the past few months, even with the enforcement of martial law, the media has been exercising their freedom of expression liberally. The speculation that the Royal Thai Government is to extend the lese majeste law to cover criticism of authorities in general is entirely faulty.

The Royal Thai Government has never 'blamed' Singapore for meddling with Thailand's internal affairs. It, however, recently protested that the deputy prime minister of Singapore invited Thaksin Sinawatra, the ousted Thai prime minister, to a meeting, and allowed him to attack the current government in international media, which caused disunity among the Thai people.

I strongly protest the using of groundless accusations and preposterous rumours regarding the political developments in Thailand to support a particular political agenda on Nepal's internal politics. The inaccurate information in the article is perhaps the result of a lack of true understanding about Thai politics. The situation in Thailand is unique and completely different from that in Nepal. These groundless accusations regarding His Majesty the King of Thailand, who is strongly revered by all Thai people, could seriously damage cordial relations between Thailand and Nepal.

Vanvisa Thamrongnavasawat,

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand

INACCURATE

The article ('No USAID', From the Nepali Press, #334) translated from another publication is wrong. The United States has not suspended-and has no intention of suspending-"all aid programs in Nepal after the Maoists entered the interim government," as the article wildly asserts. In fact, just one USAID/Nepal contractor has suspended a small component of its project, valued at $58,000, working with Nepal's judicial system. The article also quotes an alleged letter of instruction from USAID to its partners. No such letter was written.

The contractor, who continues to work in Nepal under a $5.6 million USAID contract, informed us that it took this step given US prohibitions against aiding terrorist organisations. Because the Maoists continue using violence, extortion, and intimidation, the US Government designates them as terrorists. The determination to suspend work is the contractor's decision, based on its perception of legal liability under US law.

The United States is committed to helping the Nepali people and the ongoing peace process. USAID development assistance for Nepal this fiscal year is currently projected to approach $37 million. The United States provides most of its development assistance in Nepal through NGOs. Yet some does go through the Government of Nepal. If the Maoists join the interim cabinet without abandoning violence, the US mission to Nepal will work to ensure that it does not provide assistance that Maoist ministers can claim credit for.

The United States supports a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Nepal. USAID funding-development assistance provided by the American people-has been helping Nepalis for 56 years. We can assure your readers such support will continue.

Robert L Hugins,

Public Affairs Officer, US Embassy

PLAIN SPEAKING

I'd like to thank Nepali Times for highlighting madhesi issues. Its recurrent editorials and write-ups have extended solidarity for madhesis' movement for their fundamental rights via peaceful means. Bandas, vandalism, and violent measures are not appropriate ways of fulfilling demands, but the media and the intelligentsia must highlight these issues to pressurise the government to bring the marginalised, excluded, and discriminated into the national mainstream.

Dhananjay Shah,

TU