MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

Ever since this publication started referring to Prachanda as Pushpa Kamal Dahal after April 2006, many readers asked us why we had changed our stylebook.

Now that other newspapers, radio stations and tv channels have progressively dropped the Comrade Chairman's nom de guerre, the answer is self-evident. Prachanda was the chairman's war name, he has now supposedly shunned violence, so we can go back to his real name. If he still wants to be called Prachanda, it proves he hasn't really given up violence as a political tool.

There is proof Prachanda himself is morphing into Pushpa Kamal. The prime minister designate made a speech in the Assembly last week that was a positive indication of the man's evolution from revolution. The speech was almost statesmanlike and conciliatory: he admitted his party's shortcomings, expressed commitment to resolve the deadlock and move ahead.

Till the very last he was trying to divide the UML and NC by dangling presidential carrots. But that actually proves the former guerrilla chieftain is getting comfortable with the ways of coalition politics. If Dahal can show he is a unifier rather than a divider, if he can pacify the young hotheads within his party and if he can publicly renounce violence once and for all, the people will go with him all the way.

But despite the daily lip service to a culture of consensus, political decision-making is opaque and murky. The media falls for the spin hook line and sinker, and spreads cynicism instead of trying to analyse, interpret and warn politicians about growing public disenchantment.

The Big Three failed to agree on a consensus candidate, and the matter will now go to an Assembly vote on Saturday. It may be just as well that elected members will elect a president and vice-president instead of being handpicked in shadowy backroom deals.

Either way, we seem to be finally coming to the end of this political paralysis. Now, the Maoists can move ahead with forming a unity government, the parties must agree on a common minimum program on the economy and service delivery, and that the Assembly can get on with the job of drafting a new constitution.

If that moves smoothly, the current state of statelessness will finally be resolved and fix our debilitating anarchy. The ensuing political stability will allow the economy to finally bounce back.

Prime Minister Dahal and President Singh and the cabinet will quickly have to learn that statecraft isn't about slogans and populist cash handouts. But more on that next time.