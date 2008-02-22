Proportional interest

Siddhartha Bank's novel new Siddhartha Mega Savings account provides interest on the basis of how much deposit customers put in. The account can be opened for Rs 50,000 and the higher the amount deposited, the higher the interest. Interest starts at 4.5 percent and goes up to six. Perks include free debit cards, inward remittance and internet banking.

Everest in profit

Everest Bank operating profits showed a 29 percent increase from the last fiscal year, amounting to Rs 337 million in the first six months of this fiscal year alone. The bank's credit has grown by 20.35 percent reaching Rs 16,969 million. The bank currently has 23 branches throughout the country.

Gold for Prime

Prime Commercial Bank has started a new savings account, Prime Gold. Prime Gold comes with six percent interest, debit card, SMS service and E-banking, all free. Prime Commercial Bank started operations on 28 September 2007.