PUKADA AND BARABHA

To add dissidents to the interim parliament and convert it into a Constituent Assembly without elections as Koirala and Prachanda were trying to do ('New song', #361) is the only way to get out of this mess. It will save money and blood.

Shree Shrestha,

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. 'Khrushchev's ghost' by your backside Ass (#362) was funny and I especially liked the part about Nepal's guerrilla leaders wanting to visit Japan or the US. Reminds me of the time I was visiting Moscow, and I asked my Russian friends if they would take a photo of me in front of Marx's statue outside Lenin's mausoleum. They thought I was mad. For them, the statues of Stalin and his comrades are painful memories of an absurd past. Our own Comrades PuKaDa and BaRaBha are making a mistake by applying for visas to countries that are certain to reject them. They would in fact be better off visiting Moscow, the long-time headquarters of USSR and which now has the highest density of billionaires. Our comrades could come up with a whole new manifesto on the dictatorship of the proletariat while cruising in Lexus limousines.

B Raj Giri,

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I found Prem J Thapa's Guest Column ('2007 to 2007', #356) very relevant. What will ordinary Nepalis gain from a republic? May be a banana. If they are lucky. There will be no big jump in HDI or GDP, in fact the country will surely turn into a Banana Republic. With the monarchy at least we get to preserve a part of our unique history and culture. An institution that sets us apart from the others. B Luintel,

London



. What's the YCL up to? Why are they undermining the chances of the CPN-M in the elections? If they want to do politics, they have to do it right as you say in your editorial ('Split personality', #362). The idea should be that the Nepali people are able to cast their votes freely. Unless Chairman Prachanda stops the YCL from doing what it is doing then there is no chance for a Maoist constituent assembly. S Oli, Grade 10

Janajyoti Vidya Mandir, Gorahi, Dang