

KAMAK RL

The number of women working in the Nepali media is growing dramatically, especially in FM radio.

One year ago, there were only two women journalists in Surkhet, today there are 20-most of them working in radio stations but also as correspondents for national newspapers. "I am really excited about my new job," gushes Dipa Koirala, who works 12 hours days at Bheri FM in Surkhet.

Across the street at Bulbule FM, Rita Kandel is also passionate about her new journalism career. "I got into radio by chance, but now I can't leave it," says Rita, who writes and reads the news, reports and also takes care of the technical side of the studio.

Surkhet's new local language programs are also drawing women journalists. Bimala Budamagar reads the Magar news on Radio Nepal's medium wave regional broadcasts.

In Palung valley in central Nepal, 19-year-old Sunita Syangtan handles programming, reporting and producing on Palung FM's Tamang program. District health authorities in Makwanpur registered a sharp fall in child mortality rates from pneumonia last winter, and they credit Sunita's Tamang language program.

In Biratnagar, the new Purbanchal FM is Nepal's first all-women radio station (pictured). Except for the security guard, all the producers, reporters and administrative staff at Purbanchal are women. The station is a cooperative owned by local social organisations, and broadcasts in Tharu, Maithili, Rajbansi, Jhagand, Dhimal and Santhal.

"We are a truly inclusive radio," says Minadebi Biswas of the Sujanshil Community Organisation. "Everyone is happy to finally have a radio that speaks their language."

Tila Bhandari in Surkhet, Kunda Dixit in Palung and Kamal Rimal in Biratnagar