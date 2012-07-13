SUBHAS RAI

Nepal has hunkered down for the monsoon, and the country seems to trundle along despite the lack of a constitution, a budget, and a parliament. Everything is tied up with political negotiations over a successor to the Bhattarai government, and positions in the next cabinet. The prime minister seems to be hung up on hanging on, and the NC will have to come up with something better than just to say "It's our turn". However desirable an all-party government may be, the reality is that the parties are hopelessly split among and within themselves. Prime Minister Bhattarai has to weigh whether stepping down will clear this log jam, pave the way for elections, and restore a stable state.

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