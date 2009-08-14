MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

When news first filtered out in May that people were dying in his home district of Jajarkot, and increasingly impatient with the slow government response, Rajeev Shah decided to do something about it.

As a descendant of the rajas of Jajarkot, Rajeev (pictured) was worried that the name of his district had become synonymous with disease and death. So far, he has spent $15,000 to charter private helicopters to rush doctors and more than 500 kg of medicines to remote parts of Jajarkot.

"The death toll just kept rising and nobody seemed to be bothered," Rajeev recalls, "I decided that as a native it was my responsibility."

Rajeev formed the Jajarkot Cholera Disaster Coordination Committee and lobbied the prime minister for a more substantial relief package since the Rs 10,000 promised to relatives of the dead was just about enough for the funeral. Shah is also miffed by a health ministry that isn't taking the lead in relief missions.

Nepali Times caught up with Rajeev on return from his last trip to Jajarkot this week with 10 doctors, four health assistants and a chartered chopper full of medicines. "I need to raise another $15,000 and whatever shortfall will have to come from my pocket," he says. SOS Manpower, HAN, CNI, FNCCI, various Rotary Clubs and Nirvana Chaudhary have promised help.

Embarrassed by this private effort, last month the government belatedly sprung into action. The health minister tried to fly in but was thwarted by bad weather. The army has now been flying all over, and things are improving.

"In Rame Danda, 10 people had died when I first went there and now only one person has died in the past month," Rajeev says.

Rajeev's great grandfather Hari Bikram Shah was the youngest of seven sons of the Jajarkot Rajas and came to Kathmandu in 1913. His family has since been trying to help with education in the district.

Shah himself was born in Kathmandu and studied abroad, but notes ruefully that things have hardly changed since he first visited his district in 1985. He says: "If an individual can make such a difference, imagine what we could achieve if we all united for the country's development."

Dewan Rai

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