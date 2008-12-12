RED HERRINGS

Last week's comment ("Red Herrings" #428) raised questions and offered a solution that is both practical and original. When the government is ready to move forward on Security Sector Reform they might wish to consider that, in addition to integrating the PLA and the Nepal Army, they have yet to define a role for the Armed Police Force. This force, raised as a temporary solution to the security problems facing the country at the time, has yet to find a role in the New Nepal. In the wake of the Mumbai bombings, the need to tighten security on our borders has become even more pressing. Deploying this force for border security would give the force a new, positive role and at the same time might help to curb illegal activities at the border including the actions of the various armed groups in the Tarai. It might also offer an option to members of the PLA who are either reluctant or unable to join the Nepal Army. I would be happy to elaborate further if the government should see merit in my humble proposal.

Andrew Duncan,

email

It is a fact that no one wants army integration at this point in time. If the NC can influence the Maoists and the Maoists can influence the people and their cadres then the country will not have to face the challenges that come with army integration. It is just as important to rehabilitate those who are not eligible to join the army. East Timor is the latest example: those who could not make it into army felt so humiliated and frustrated that they revolted.

Kishor Kamal,

email

Enough is enough. Ever since the Maoists came to power, we hear tales of murder, extortion, kidnappings, beatings, and industrial shutdowns. Whatever happened to all those people who rose up against the monarchy? Wait, I forgot. they're in the queue for petrol and food!

Prasanna KC,

email

YOUTH FORCES

I write to congratulate Minister Hisila Yami for taking the initiative to try and solve the problem of youth forces, including the YCL. If she is successful in her attempt, a major security issue will be resolved. The youth wings have been abusing authority and creating anarchy. This has been hampering the peace process. At the moment, youth forces are abusing their authority for personal vendetta. At the same time, one youth force commits a crime in the name of another. The general public doesn't know who to blame in the end.

Dharma R. Gurung,

email

HIGH AND DRY

The Government's attempts to alleviate the suffering of people caused by the Kosi River breaching its embankments have not gone far enough ('Still high and dry,' # 428). Thanks to the government's apathy private operators are benefitting. Passengers are charged Rs 50 for a 10 minute ride in decrepit, unsafe and overloaded boats. There are no safety devices and passengers have to wait in the hot sun to board the boat. A temporary shelter could be constructed on either side of the breach. Bus / van operators at both ends need to be organised so that it is less chaotic for passengers looking for the right bus. A few security personnel should be put in place to regulate traffic on the breached section of the river at both ends. It seems the hundreds of passengers who use this section of the road day in and day out are totally neglected. Given the slow progress of repair work, it seems it will take months before normality is restored to this highway.

DBN Murthy,

Peace Lane, Sanepa