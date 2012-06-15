DEWAN RAI

More than 150,000 people from all over Nepal have been in the mountains of Dolpo for the past two months, scouring the high meadows for yarsagumba. They had no time to enjoy the unearthly beauty of Phoksundo Lake (above), and many wondered which federal province they would belong to when they got back home. Others didn't care. Their much more pressing concern was that they would have to return heavily indebted because of slim yarsa pickings this year.

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