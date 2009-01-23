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MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA
And just as the government sorted out that problem, Debkota's neighbours resumed the blockade demanding medical treatment for him, employment for his wife and free school for his children. Local development minister Ramchandra Jha said his ministry could do nothing and said the prime minister should intervene. He added, "There is too much politics mixed up with garbage." Meanwhile, life goes on amidst streets filled with stinking waste , like this view of Asan on Thursday.