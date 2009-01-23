MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

It all started with the Maoists hacking off the legs of UML activist Bibek Debkota, near the waste landfill site at Tinpiple in Nuwakot three weeks ago. Although the UML and Maoists are both in government, the highway to the dumpsite was blocked for two weeks by locals demanding better compensation for allowing the capital to dump 400 tons of garbage a day in their backyard.

And just as the government sorted out that problem, Debkota's neighbours resumed the blockade demanding medical treatment for him, employment for his wife and free school for his children. Local development minister Ramchandra Jha said his ministry could do nothing and said the prime minister should intervene. He added, "There is too much politics mixed up with garbage." Meanwhile, life goes on amidst streets filled with stinking waste , like this view of Asan on Thursday.