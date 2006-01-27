

SUBHAS RAI

The government is once again embarking on a confrontation course with everyone it doesn't agree with.It let the Maoists' unilateral ceasefire lapse without making any move to reciprocate. It has refused to entertain suggestions that municipal elections be postponed to create a conducive environment for talks. Going against the societal consensus that there is no military solution to insurgency, it wants to battle it out. This is a short-sighted, misguided way to tackle an insurgency.The Maoists have displayed tactics that prove they can hit and run anywhere. The government ignored the death and destruction in Thankot but the sound of booming guns is coming nearer.Possible Maoist infiltration in mainstream parties' demonstrations has been cited to justify the arrests of political parties. This just exposes the regime's insecurity and shows it is running out of options. What it should do is cancel the meaningless municipal polls, invite the rebels to join it in another truce and begin the process of peace building.As the first anniversary of the February First coup and the 10th anniversary of the conflict approach, the country is careening headlong to the edge. Maoists threaten more attacks.Mainstream parties vow to defy a ban on demonstrations. The government is determined to hold municipal polls. The international community isn't softening its stand on a kingdom it perceives to be on the Burma Road.Such disarray can't last long. A long overdue convulsion in Nepali society and polity is now inevitable. If the regime doesn't change, there will be regime change.