BIKRAM RAI

In this prolonged political uncertainty, ad hoc populism passes off for governance. Hoodlums set fire to school buses like this one in Lalitpur on Monday (above), they vandalise colleges in broad daylight. A "revolutionary" wing of a "student" body takes responsibility, threatens to do it again, and they do. No one is arrested. In a country where politicians get away with murder, one can't really blame their fundraising protégés for ransacking schools. The lawlessness will grow worse each day that the country drifts along in this purposeless vacuum.

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