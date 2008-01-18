Responsible Yeti

As part of their corporate social responsibility, Yeti Airlines will now provide a 25 percent discount to all employees of UN-affiliated organisations and INGOs till 30 April 2008. Yeti Airlines will also donate Rs 4 from each flight ticket to four social organisations, Tewa, OCCED, Sewa Kendra Leprosy Relief and Nepal Glaucoma Eye Clinic.

Etihad flying full

UAE carrier, Etihad Airways, which started flights to Kathmandu from Dubai in November has recorded its highest ever passenger figures carrying 19,000 passengers on 3, 4 and 5 January with average seat factors of 88 percent across its network. The best performing routes included Singapore, Brisbane and Sydney which were 96 percent full during this period.



New scheme

KIST Merchant Bank has introduced a new deposit scheme where customers can open an account for just Rs 1 deposit and the bank will deposit Rs 100 as a bonus, along with a free SSB Debit card. This scheme is only for the first 10,000 customers.



BoK meet

The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Bank of Kathmandu concluded on 14 January. The bank was able to increase net profit by 30 percent since last year, loans and advances increased by 29.45 percent at a total of Rs 11.14 billion.



Romantic menthol

Jaya Confectionary, makers of Crave premium candies, has launched a new campaign with a romantic theme. Called 'Freshness ko Romantic lahar,' the campaign is for the Fresho menthol candies brand.



New Products





Ohm Solution launched the ZTE MZ16 USB EDGE Modem, which is a quad-band wide area wireless network modem. Along with the modem, Ohm also launched two data terminals, the MG 880 CDMA2000 and the MC 315+ CDMA2000.