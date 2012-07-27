LUKAS GRIMM

In 1970, when Crown Prince Birendra got married, as a wedding present the German government renovated the Pujari Math in Bhaktapur. The Bhaktapur Development Project (BDP) grew out of this restoration and set in motion a 17-year German involvement in reviving the town, which had become a faint shadow of its former self by then.

Today Bhaktapur retains the ambience of the original Kathmandu Valley civilisation more than any other town. It has preserved not just the unique architecture and culture of the Newari people but is also a model for town management.

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