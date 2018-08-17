Photo: TYRE TREASURE

From using leaf plates called tapari, and shikakai herbs as shampoo, to reusing bottles and containers in the kitchen, Nepalis have been practicing sustainability for years. But a modern consumer lifestyles have eroded these practices.

In order to revive these practices and make people more environmental-friendly, Where N Wear, an online ethical brands curator, is hosting a one-day sustainability fair in Kathmandu this weekend. It is an attempt to turn the culturally-embedded habits of Nepalis into an industrial movement.

“In the last few years we have encouraged organisations, businesses and individuals to take a more ethical and eco-conscious route. There is still a long way to go, but we want to showcase what we have accomplished so far,” says co-organiser Ishu Dhakras who manages the online site Where N Wear.

Dhakras teamed with Tulja Kedia, who has also worked in marketing various fashion brands and designers in India. The all day event on 18 August Saturday includes:

Up-cycling station

Carry a white t-shirt, a black round-neck t-shirt, denim jacket, old jeans, slippers and any other boring and plain clothing you have. The up-cycling booth is there to add a touch of elegance or funk.

Do It Yourself

A class from experts on planting and upcycling using plastic waste.

Le Sucre patisserie and boulangerie will assist in adding toppings to the newest dessert in town -- cakesicles.

Sustainable brands booth

More than 15 Nepali brands producing sustainable products, from lifestyle and clothing to recycled tyres, food, drinks and scooter that focus on empowerment, environment, and ethics.

Also introducing the new idea of Swapping Buddies: nominate a like-minded person, and swap anything with him or her every three months.

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Photo: KARGHA

12pm: Creative installations

Manish Shrestha and students from Srijana School of Arts and DAV School will showcase art installations on the theme of sustainability.

1pm: Panel discussion

Journalist Bhrikuti Rai, Knot Craft founder Shyam Badan Shrestha, Director of Sustainability School at Digo Bikas Institute Shail Shrestha, Best Paani founder Sajal Pradhan, Doko Recyclers co-founder Raghavendra Mahto, environmental activist Silsila Acharya, Green Growth representative Samita Kapali, and Niu Scooters CEO Pranayna KC will talk about sustainable lifestyles.

2:15pm: Short film screening

The Rise of Sustainability by Joss Colchester explores how the concept has gone from the fringes to the mainstream within just a few decades. It explores the context of the Anthropocene and the requirement of key economic transformations to achieve sustainability in the age of globalisation.

3pm: Panel discussion

TV presenter Supriya Shrestha, Sabah Nepal’s designer Bini Bajracharya, sustainable blogger Aditi Mayer, designer Bijay Gautam, entrepreneur Sarita Agarwal, Miss Nepal 2015 Ishani Shrestha and fashion blogger Rhea Pradhan will discuss sustainability in fashion.

4pm: Standup comedy

Shailee Basnet , a bilingual comedian, will perform a routine that ranges from feminism to current politics and the contrasts of ‘first world’ and ‘third world’. Live musical performance follows.

18 August, 11am-6pm, Moksh, Jhamsikhel, 9803537459

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