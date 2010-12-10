GORAKH BISTA

Most Nepalis seem to have a common hope – a constitution and the completion of the peace process – but how to get there without crash-landing? The far western district of Humla stands as a symbol of Nepal's underdevelopment, but the reality is different from how it has been presented in the media to date. Many in Humla maintain that they are perfectly capable of taking care of themselves, if only government facilitated irrigation along the Karnali flats. Nepal, too, is no tiny Himalayan nation incapable of taking care of itself, doomed to failure and constant interference from its giant neighbours. Every week, another entrepreneur or social activist proves that Nepalis are capable of incredible things. Surely, then, we can move on the peace process so as to prepare the ground for a safe landing. Then we can truly harvest the fruits of our labour.