SAME TO SAME

Seems like Kunda Dixit is pretty sure that things are certain to go wrong ('Same to same', #404). Why the pessimism? Let's stop worrying about who's to be blamed. Obviously those who let us down will be blamed and sidelined just like Gyanandra has been. Best wishes to the next leader of my nation.

Anil,

New Delhi

* Communists are stuck in time. Never understood why they worship mass murderers like Stalin and Mao so shamelessly. Illiterate buffoons. Your page 1 photo morph (#404) is interesting in one thing though: it tell us what pains they go through for a personality cult. But I won't be surprised if ten years from now, a mob of the Maoists' own making will put a garland of shoes around the leader's neck. Hopefully, a new generation will rise that will put them in their right place: the circus.

Keshab,

Putalisadak

* If political parties that lost continue to fight for posts and don't let the country move forward, they will be completely routed in the next general elections. What will they then fight for and how do they propose to check the Maoists then. Let the Maoists run the government and critique them if they let down the Nepali people. And if you tame the Maoists that way, may be the people will start to trust the NC and UML again.

Sandeep Dhungana,

UK

ENERGY BLUES

With the price-hike in India and international markets, the government of Nepal hiked the price of petroleum products, which has largely affected Nepalis ('Those energy blues', #404). Petroleum products used in India and Nepal are the same but per capita incomes of the two countries are different. India has also hiked the prices in petroleum products but consumers over there can buy subsidised kerosene because the Indian government is responsible towards its citizens.

Praveen Kumar Yadav,

email

FIRST PRESIDENT

Mr Lal, please do not lower your stature with such a diatribe ('The priest and the warrior,' #404) . Don't encourage disintegration of the nation. Please desist from all writings that are sectarian. Try to understand the gravity and the sensitivity of the issues that you are presently addressing.

Samarjit Thapa,

email

* The first president of Nepal is going to be the commander-in-chief of one of the strongest forces in nation—100,000 plus men and women. We need someone who has a vision and can put the nation's interest above his/her own interests. If you elect an incompetent fellow just because s/he is a madhesi, pahadi, janajati, widow, apolitical—the list could go on and on with such stupid eligibility criteria—then you pave the way for New Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Raj,

Toronto

EX-KING

Pretty strange, if it's true what the Ass says, for the ex-king to be still relying on the advice of his priests and astrologers ('Friday the 13th', #404), especially as things have not gone well for him despite following their advice?

Champa,

email