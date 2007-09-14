Sanima in Damak

Sanima Bikas Bank has opened its first branch in Damak. The bank offers evening baking services, lockers, and foreign currency accounts. Sanima Bank is the first bank to be promoted by non-residential Nepalis.



Banijya ATM

Nepal Banijya Bank has started ATM services from its branch at Teku. The Bank offers Any Branch Banking, locker services, remittances and now, ATM services. The ATM services will soon be available at the bank's Lalitpur, New Road, Jorpati, New Baneswor, Maharajgunj, and Pokhara branches in the near future.



Blood for NIC

NIC Bank's blood donation campaign concluded successfully with 180 participants. The campaign was held at NIC's corporate office in Kamaladi with support from the Nepal Red Cross Society. NIC is the only bank to set aside a fixed proportion of profit for charity. As part of its corporate social responsibility, it provides scholarships to students, broadcasts anti-smoking messages on radio and sponsors sports.



Choco

Sujal Foods, manufacturers of Chocofun, have launched a new ad campaign to promote their flagship brand. The 'Oh! My Chocofun' campaign is expected to boost sales for the Rs 5 chocolate.

Baleno

The Baleno apparel store has opened in Darbar Marg. Launched in 1996 in Hong Kong, the Baleno chain has 3700 stores in China, Taiwan, Singapore and the Middle East. The brand offers a full range of casual wear.



New Products

Apache: TVS has launched the new Apache RTR 160 in Nepal. The Racing Throttle Response bike is the most powerful and fastest bike in its class with 15.2 bhp, a top speed of 118kph, and can reach 60kph in 4.8 seconds. Electric start and disc brakes are standard features on the Apache. The bike will be priced at Rs 1,59,900.