

MIN BAJRACHARYA

The Maoist-affiliated Nepal Education Republican Forum (NERF), which claims to protect the rights of teachers, has indefinitely shut down private and public school across Nepal because the Ministry of Education failed to implement the agreements signed in March. NERF is demanding that private educational institutions provide appointment letters and salaries linked to qualifications, and annulment of the Company Act.

The protesting teachers and the ministry signed a six-point agreement in March when UML's Mangal Siddhi Manandhar was the minister. The government was to implement the agreement by 23 April. But soon after the deal was signed, the interim government was set up and the agreement forgotten. The present Minister of Education, the UML's Pradeep Nepal, said publicly that he knew nothing about the agreement, which was widely publicised when it was signed. That was an irresponsible remark, and spurred NERF to resume its agitation.

As a result, schools across Nepal are closed indefinitely, while the Ministry does not even bother to talk to the teachers. Nepal should understand that as a minister he is obliged to implement the agreement signed by his predecessor.

It's been over a week since the Maoist-affiliated ANNISU-R padlocked the accounts sections of private schools demanding a fee ceiling. In higher education, the positions of vice chancellor of various universities have still not been filled. The entire education system has come to a complete standstill due to these agitations, and looks chaotic.

Those agitating should also understand the challenges the interim government is facing and that there is only so much that can happen during a period of transition. And while the government's priority is elections to the constituent assembly, it doesn't mean they can ignore the agreement made in March. The protesting teachers also need to understand that this is not the time to demand the cancellation of the three-year education plans, education strategy according to party policies, and so on.