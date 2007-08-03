NEW PRODUCTS

Laxmi Bank has been given an 'A' rating after an audit by Arif Ahmed and Associates, a firm that works with India's Ministry of Information as Information Security Auditors. Laxmi Bank is the first Nepali bank to have its IT systems audited by an independent body.Everest Med, Nepal's disposable syringe manufacturer has launched an awareness campaign on the use of safe syringes. The company says lack of a monitoring body for quality control and an unhealthy competition between traders are reasons for imports of illegal products. Everest Med's Lifeline product line has been certified by ISO - 9001:2000.Machhapuchchhre Bank has opened a new ATM in Kalimati. This is the eighth ATM in the Valley and is accessible to people with disabilities. The bank plans to open five more ATMs around Kathmandu in the near future.Nabil Bank has launched NabilInstallement under the bank's credit card (Visa and Mastercard), which allows cardholders to buy consumer durables like home appliances, electronics, computers, and jewelry with cards. Payment is made at a low interest rate in monthly instalments and can be used at shops in Kathmandu.Alankaran Electronics, the producer of KEC TVs and sister conglomerate of Kedia Organisation has launched a scratch card scheme 'Bhagyo Tapainko...KEC Ko Saath, Jadaina Khali Haat'. KEC provides a scratch card in every purchase and customers can win cash from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.United Finance, Kathmandu has started merchant banking services. Certified by Nepal Stock Exchange Board and Nepal Stock Exchange Market their new services will include initial public offering and right issue of shares.United Telecom has started UTL phone service in Butwal from this month. In addition the company will also provide a limited utility UTL Mobile at Rs 2,525 (including taxes) and Rs 8,595 worth wireless fixed CDMA at monthly instalments. UTL is providing services in Kathmandu, Hetauda and Birganj and plans to extend its networks to Pokhara and Bharahawa in the future.Marigold Food has launched Cheesy Cheese Rings in new flavours, new shapes at Rs 10 for 20gm pack and is introduced with a new slogan 'Life Ma Naya Zing.'Hansraj Hulaschand, has introduced Alstrong and Metastrong, aluminium materials produced by India's Alu-Bond Enterprises in the Nepali market. Alstrong aluminium composite panels (ACP) are made of high quality aluminium and are appropriate for exteriors. Meanwhile, Metastrong, available in 30 colours are for interiors, and is touted as being better than laminates, veneers, granite, and marble.