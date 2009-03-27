SHAREHOLDERS VS STAKEHOLDERS

While I can agree with your call for a visible corporate responsibility in order to have sustainable and profitable enterprises in Nepal ('Shareholders vs stakeholders,' # 443), I would still like to emphasise the need for a business friendly environment. Some may think responsible corporate behaviour can help create a smooth business atmosphere. But I believe it happens the other way round: we need to have a sound business environment first.

This argument may sound excessively driven by corporate interest but let's face reality here. What are our areas of competitive advantages? Dirt cheap workforce (semi and low skilled), poor fiscal and auditing systems and more importantly, insufficient property right laws to name but a few. These are also the ills of our system.

Let's not blame a businessman in New Road who employs 10 workers but sticks to a little help from the above to generate profit. His ability to create 10 jobs and employ people is more important than preaching to them about what they ought to do. But as a nation, we need law enforcement and regulation and the creation of a qualified workforce. That is not what the private sector should be concerned with. Moreover, why do we believe that a nation is capable of getting rid of all of its ills in a snap of finger? To foster a sustainable business environment that is competitive, we need to cure those ills. We have to root for change, we need concrete, bold action.

Anjan Panday,

Washington, DC

RESERVATIONS

JB Pun Magar is too quick to reject reservations ('Reservations about reservation,' #442) and his argument could equally be spun to advocate that there is not enough positive discrimination in India. Reservations are highly important regarding access to universities and widening youth ambitions. Sure, there are plenty of strong examples of minorities within the CA, but how many Dalits are there in leadership positions? Not enough is the answer. Reservations are over-simplistic and have large repercussions, but they do change society, and more importantly, they provide a vent for minority tensions that stabilises society (something that Nepal could really use right now).

Oliver Spencer-Shrestha,

London

GENERAL UNDERSTANDING

It is a well-known fact that the generals of the Nepal Army have often misused their high positions. ('General understanding' #443) The civilian government under Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has the courage to say no to these excesses and demand professionalism from army generals. In a democratic country like Nepal the elected government representatives make decisions, not army officers.

Pashupati Neupane,

email

DISUNION

I completely agree with Mallika Aryal ('Disunion,' # 443)) that the main agenda of these student unions is unfortunately not education but politics. In fact, the politics they practise is raw and is driven by parent parties that are looking to expand their reach. It is pathetic that colleges, that should be the place for learning, have turned into the place for politics. It is our generation's misfortune to see students closing down colleges, engaging in vandalism and hampering the studies and exams. The government is clearly not interested in curbing politics in education or closing the gap between the quality of education in private vs government colleges. The irony of this nation is that these young people may gradually make their way to mainstream politics.

Samyam Wagl?, Canberra,

Australia.