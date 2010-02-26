tashi Feb 27, 2010
HH Dilgo Khentse, a true master of nature of mind. I feel lucky to have an opportunity to get teachings and blessings from Rimpoche in 80s in many occasions. As we celebrate a Centennial, one must understand all the ground works those great masters did in order to preserve Dharma.
All the joy the world contains, come from wishing happiness to others.
All misery the world contains, comes for wanting everything for oneself.
Dilgo Khentse was a true physical representation of Buddha Shakyamuni, reincarnation of Great Indian Saint and center of excellence of learning.
May you return to this world and continue leading all living being from samsara.
Norbu Ghaley Feb 27, 2010
Sovereignty of Nepal is at risk after finding this news of our leaders stupid acts of kowtowing on the Chinese pressure, more over the monastery has nothing to do with the Tibetan poiltics, 85% of the monks in the monastery were Nepali, this monastery benefits more to Nepal and Nepalese, though it's head lama's were Tibetan. It is very regretful and sad to find blind eyes of our government and so called political leaders! Buddhist Association in Nepal needs to wake up and fight against the Chinese suppression on our sovereign country!
Kathmandu, Feb 23 : Though China failed to prevent US President Barack Obama from meeting exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama, it has succeeded in stopping top Nepalese officials from attending the birth centenary celebrations of a revered Tibetan monk.
Nepal's President Ram Baran Yadav, Foreign Minister Sujata Koirala, who is also the deputy prime minister, and Culture Minister Minendra Rijal have received invitations to attend the birth centenary celebrations of the monk at a Tibetan monastery in Kathmandu.
However, the officials have distanced themselves from the Tibetan monastery under pressure from China.
The Tibetan monastery is celebrating the birth centenary celebrations of Dilgo Khyentse, born in 1910 in Tibet, one of the best known luminaries of Tibetan Buddhism and a leader of the Nyingma sect, one of the oldest major schools of Tibetan Buddhism.
Chinese troops reportedly destroyed the monastery of the sect, the Shechen Monastery in eastern Tibet, and the monk went into exile in Nepal.
In the 1980s, the exile painstakingly built a new monastery in Kathmandu's Boudhanath area, the hub of Tibetan Buddhism in Nepal, engaging skilled craftsmen from Tibet so that the new monastery was an exact replica of the destroyed one.
Today, there are Shechen monasteries in India and Bhutan as well.
Though the monk died in 1991, his disciples in 1993 hailed as his reincarnation a Tibetan boy born in Nepal, Khyentse Yangsi, acknowledged as the monk's reincarnation by the Dalai Lama.
This year, Shechen monasteries worldwide are celebrating the birth centenary of the monk.
The Chinese embassy in Kathmandu conveyed its anger over the invitations to Nepal's foreign ministry Sunday, saying any acceptance would be regarded as a gross violation of Nepal's avowed commitment to the "One China" policy, that regards Tibet and Taiwan to be inalienable and integral parts of the Chinese republic.
The president's office Monday issued a statement, saying the president had not consented to be the chief guest at the monastery celebrations.
It also hinted at action against "such organisations or persons involved in the dissemination of such false news".
Unable to root out religious and political activities by Tibetans in Nepal, China has been stepping up pressure on the government.
Nepal's official media Tuesday said additional Armed Police Force personnel have been sent to Mustang, a remote mountainous district in northern Nepal bordering Tibet, which was once part of an ancient Tibetan kingdom.
Border patrols have been intensified in the district to prevent anti-China activities, the report said.
The "anti-China" activities are mostly flights by Tibetans, including nuns and children, in a bid to reach Dharamsala in India, the seat of the exiled Dalai Lama, since they are prevented from receiving Tibetan religious and other traditional education in China-controlled Tibet.
In the last fortnight, Nepal police have arrested more than half a dozen Tibetan fugitives.
Copyright Indo Asian News
Sonam Lama Mar 1, 2010
Interesting comments made. I usually like to read the weekly Nepali times, it is because it is much bolder and clear with their news and views on true story inside Nepal. But now, after finding the comments of Norbu Ghaley with an attached news artilcle from Indo Asian News, it seems that Chinese pressure seems to have felt on the stronger Nepali news media too, which I think is shame and very sad to know. If the medias kowtow with any powers how come they create awareness and educate people for truth and justice in every society? Why is that Nepali Times didn't bring the true story of Chinese pressure on Nepali leaders? Isn't it the internal matters of Nepal? If our learned brains bow before the money and power, than where do our innocents stay for justice and freedom?
Nepalipan Mar 2, 2010
Hi Tashi,
This can be the best slogans for the selfish and narrow minded politicians of Nepal, should be translated in Nepali and needs to be hanged at all the government offices and place of Nepal, these words from great masters will help them to be aware of being very selfish!
All the joy the world contains, come from wishing happiness to others. All misery the world contains, comes for wanting everything for oneself.
Khentse rinpoche is back to serve the sentient beings, His Holiness is now in his teens, staying mostly in Bhutan to study the core teachings of Buddha Dharma. You can find all about in Schechen monastery's website.
Monk Mar 3, 2010
Sonam, read the second last snippet in the Backside column of NT:
http://www.nepalitimes.com.np/issue/2010/03/3/Backside/16829#commentpost
Sonam Lama Mar 4, 2010
Thank you monk,
Glad to find those good analysis and writings on the puppetry deeds of those shameless idiots! Down with all these Chinese chamchas!