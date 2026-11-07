Shining bright

Four years after its Light Up Pokhara Campaign was launched, 23 high-mast lights and 2,000 ‘smart’ streetlights were installed in the tourist city.

Since then, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has put up 200 high illumination poles all over Nepal, giving cities bright night lights. But the high lumen LED lamps have dimmed the night sky, veiling views of the Milky Way, constellations and mountains glowing in the moonlight, like Mt Machapuchre from the north (main photo) that people from all over the world come to see.

Street lights make cities safer, and are a sign of progress. But many now ask how much light do cities actually need, and is there a way to confine illumination strictly to the target ground area?

Across Phewa Lake is Raniban, a densely forested slope that used to be alive with fireflies and bats at night. It is the habitat for birds, butterflies and never before classified damselflies.

The bright glow of the city now illuminates the forest, and during Pokhara's many street festivals there is the added noise of blaring music and fireworks.

“We don’t have proper urban planning so that city lights do not disturb its nature areas,” says Hum Gurung of Birdlife International, who is based in Pokhara. “High-mast lights are intensely bright and are meant for stadiums, but they are increasingly being put up in core city areas.”

Numerous studies show that light pollution at night has far-reaching biological effects on living things, including humans, disturbing their circadian rhythms and internal body clocks. Artificial light at night is no longer just a city problem. A research paper on its biological impact notes that skyglow and even vehicle headlights also affect rural areas.

On Arwa Danda 40km east of Pokhara, the local Ward decided to put up a 16m high pole with a 60,000 lumen LED lamp. No one could explain why such a bright light was needed on an isolated and heavily forested hilltop. Hum Gurung posted a photo of the light on social media with the caption: ‘The Two moons of Pokhara’.

The high-mast light at Arwa Danda as seen in the early morning. Photo: HUM GURUNG

Following this, Pokhara mayor Dhana Raj Acharya said that if the bright light was so environmentally harmful, it could be switched off after 10PM, but he never followed through. One recent full moon night, the light disturbed the spectacular view of Annapurna by night for trekkers camped nearby.

TOWERING VIEWS

Many of Nepal’s hilltops now have viewtowers to promote tourism, and putting lights on top of them is seen as a trendy way to promote tourism — forgetting that many trekkers come to Nepal to admire the night sky and mountains glowing in the moonlight.