BIKRAM RAI

After a process that has lasted seven years since the first election to the Constituent Assembly in 2008, the new constitution is finally ready. In clause-by-clause voting this week, 85% of members like Rita Rawal of the UML (below) voted with a show of hands for provisions that included a discriminatory article on citizenship for children of Nepali mothers. On Sunday 20 September at 5PM CA Chair Subhas Nembang will endorse the document, President Ram Baran Yadav will promulgate it and hand it over to the Prime Minister Sushil Koirala. UML Chair K P Oli is expected to take over as prime minister after Koirala returns from the United Nations General Assembly next week. The CA will convert into parliament with a new speaker. A new President will be elected a month later. The new Constitution will be immediately tested by the ability of the new regime to address the demands of various Tarai-based groups.