KIRAN PANDAY

There's a hole in our bucket, as I'm sure you'll agree. Quite a few, actually. There's the politicians, of course, who manage on a day to day basis to drain out this country's hopes and vital juices. They are also knocking holes in our economy with their muddleheaded sparring. But worst of all, perhaps, is the gaping hole in our social fabric when it comes to the way we treat our women. While men just about manage to stay afloat on the uncertain surface calm of the everyday, women are sinking.

This issue, Anuradha Koirala of Maiti Nepal, recognised as one of CNN's Heroes for 2010, laments the fact that trafficking of women still goes on. Pamela Sciantarelli and Eugenia Gabelia lay bare the truth behind Mumbai's Kamathipura, where enslaved Nepali women are crushed by the weight of the government's, and society's, indifference. You'd think things were bad enough. But the regressive decisions on citizenship made by the self-appointed High-level Task Force on 4 November are beyond belief, as Damakant Jayshi finds out. There's a hole in our bucket, let's fix it.

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