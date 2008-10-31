Sleep safe

A Swiss company known for its technologically advanced innovations for the prevention of diseases, Vestergaard Frendsen, has introduced two of its products in Nepal with the help of Kalika Enterprises. The new products are long-lasting insecticide treated mosquito bed nets and curtains, which last for over 20 washes and remain effective for up to four years, and water purifiers in individual and family designs. The nets help shield users from a number of diseases including encephalitis, kala azar and other mosquito related diseases, and are safe to use for infants and pregnant women as well. The family design purifies water according to US EPA standards and doesn't run on electricity.

Golf it

Tashi Ghale won the McDowell Signature Club Golf Championship held on 25 October in Kathmandu. He and runner up Wanchen Dhondup will compete in the Eastern Zone regional finals in India on 17 November. Other winners were Pushpa Rai in the ladies category and Joseph Nathan in the handicap category.

Big heart

Nabil bank donated a sum of Rs 135, 000 to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief fund for the victims of the Kosi floods on 22 October.

Looking east

Laxmi Bank has opened a branch in Itahari in a bid to meet growing demand in Eastern Nepal. The bank already has branches in Biratnagar and Damak and 12 others across the country. The branch at Itahari will offer the full range of services including a credit card and a savings account offering 6.5 per cent interest. The bank expects to attract remittances coming from the Middle East, and will offer small loans through its micro-credit facility.

Conservation support

Arzu Rana Deuba was elected regional councilor at the fourth congress of the World Conservation Union (IUCN) in Spain, attracting strong support from NGOs and 118 countries. She was elected with two others to represent the region of South and South-East Asia, and is the first Nepali to win a place in the IUCN's highest decision-making body.