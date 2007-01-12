Your editorial last week ('Born-again democracy' #330) and Sheetal Kumar's column ('Draw the line', Eyes wide shut, #330) might be alarmist, but you have a point. What's the hurry for elections when people are legitimately questioning the very composition of who is voting and for what. The least these jokers in government and the scary clowns who gave us this 'revolution' can do is, have the courtesy to listen to doubts. If they weren't too busy feathering their own nests high above the ground, maybe they would see that though we Nepalis passively paid the price for what they did, it is still our country and our right to decide how we rule it.

Ujjwala,

email

KM Shakya,

email

Red 'Revolution'

On a recent visit to Nepal, I was confused about the achievement of Jana Andolan II. I didn't get why people were calling it 'loktantra' and when I asked a taxi driver to explain it to me and he called it "manpari tantra", which I understood to mean anarchy. So where is the revolution? Everyone must say that it was a revolution, or risk being branded a royalist. In response to my question about what he was, the cabbie answered that he liked the king better than loktantra but he could not say that openly. I think loktantra and the revolution must be like the emperor's new clothes. No one dares say anything. Only a child can come out and say that this was a paid-for, forced revolution. When will this child emerge from the crowd?

Dev,

Hannover



Up in the air

"I guess the airport just reflects the general state of the country." The pilot could not have said it any better than that ('Up in the air', #330). The April movement has come and gone. Maybe ten more such movements will come and go. But as long as we make choices and decisions that in some way connect to corruption, short-sightedness, and laziness, the TIA symptom will be seen in all facets of the Nepali economy.

Niraj Ojha,

Marquette University



. It is time to privatise Tribhuban International Airport and have able hands manage and expand it. Though I am glad to be returning home after ten long years, I am not looking forward to the harassment at the airport and the hassles of travelling to and from TIA.

R Paudel,

email

Nyanopan

Captain Vijay Lama's 'I am a Nepali first' (Nepali Pan, #328) was a great tribute to

nationality and patriotism. It will help us overcome the vested interests that are dividing us in the name of ethnicity and vested interest. Captain Sah'b, I agree we are Nepali and lets also learn the principle of 3D: we must perform our Duty with Discipline then Democracy will automatically prevail.

Indra Kshattry,

University of Texas, USA