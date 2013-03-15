BIKRAM RAI

Khil Raj Regmi glances at his watch after arriving for his first day at work in Singha Darbar on Thursday after being sworn in as the Chairman of the Interim Election Council of Ministers. His first order of business is to set up an 11-member cabinet, appoint an Election Commissioner, and carry out day-to-day governance. In its first meeting, Regmi and two technocrat ministers decided to enforce fiscal discipline, ensure petroleum supply and work towards holding “fear-free” elections later this year.