MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

After declaring Nepal Investment Year 2012-13, the government has set up the Nepal Investment Board as a "one window" office to attract foreign investors in hydropower, infrastructure and the service industry.

Investors like Pokhara's Avia Club Nepal (above) have persevered and kept flying for 15 years despite all odds. Those with staying power are well placed to reap the benefits of growth that will follow political stability.

However, the CEO of the newly-formed Nepal Investment Board, Radhesh Pant has his work cut out for him.

Militant labour, extortion, local opposition, arbitrary government policies, red tape, corruption, power cuts and bandas are just some of the factors deterring investors. Hydropower, where the need for investment is most acute, faces extortion, strikes and violent local opposition.

According to a recent UNCTAD survey, Nepal is eighth from the bottom in investment climate. The good news, perhaps, is that there is nowhere to go but up.

Read also:

Why Invest in Nepal Year 2012 ?

Bye-bye NTY, hello NIY, PAAVAN MATHEMA

Happy Nepal Investment Year 2012-13

One window for investors

Investing in the future, SIDDHANT RAJ PANDEY

Foreign direct investment is essential next year and beyond to boost economy and create jobs