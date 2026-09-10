The Indian Air Force has sent eight flights with relief assistance including 54 tunnel rescue and forensic personnel and equipment, and 130 tons of humanitarian aid. Other material include mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus, inflatable walkways, DNA kits and portable generators. Indian tunnel rescuers are helping at Chilime and Langtang hydro plants.

Sri Lankan Ambassador Ruwanthi Delpitiya on Tuesday handed over $1million to Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal. Bangladesh and Bhutan also provided $1 million for emergency humanitarian assistance to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Pakistan flew in a chartered Qatar Airways jet from Islamabad with 100 tons of tents, blankets, mats, hygiene kits, and medicines this week.