SPOT ON

Kunda Dixit is right ('On your marks', #347). It's high time politicians became responsible citizens and thought twice about throwing any old political agenda at their cadres. The Maoists are behaving like bullies. Sitaula did his job well as long as it was the Maoists who were the issue. That's changed, and he needs to reconsider his position. As for grandpa, he has to show his commitment in practical terms to at least democracy, if not...

Santosh Dhungana,

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. Girija Prasad Koirala must be having the last laugh about the postponed elections. After all, it buys him time to straighten things out in his own party. Singha Darbar has been replaced by Baluwatar Darbar. Prachanda gallantly suggests that the Maoists be renamed the Unified-Communists and the kangresis Grandstanding Monarchists. We've got the world's longest interim constitution and will soon have the mother of all parliaments in our interim lawmaking body.

Surya B Prasai,

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TARAI TERROR

Ajit Tiwari's 'Terror in the tarai' (#347) was heartrending. One can only imagine how much worse the situation will become if it is not addressed promptly. Ethnic violence will destroy the harmony and dignity of the Nepali people. It's high time politicians put this on top of their priority list, instead of the time-frame to the elections to the constituent assembly. That is by no means feasible in places where the government cannot even provide security or much-needed services like post offices, municipalities, and hospitals.

Sanjeev Karmacharya,

Khusibun

I have been through various parts of the eastern tarai over the last few weeks. I grew up there, and have family members who still live there. We understand the anger of people of madhesi origin (we aren't), though it means we are sometimes at the receiving end. The thing is we've lived here for two generations, this is home, we speak the local languages and we love living here, in our diverse, colourful neighbourhoods, with all our different friends. But we believe, as do our friends, 'madhesi' and 'pahadi' alike, that none of this can continue if something is not done fast, seriously, and respectfully about the real imbalances in our society. Those who do not have as much opportunity or voice as the rest of us need to be listened to. How can we Nepalis call ourselves 'brav&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;', 'gloriou&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;', 'warm-hearted' or any of those hyperbolic labels we love to use if we can't exhibit basic decency to our compatriots. Name withheld,

Bishalnagar



.There is a limit to the people's patience. Eventually, the people of pahadi origin will show their character by organising self-defence groups that will eliminate bandits like the JTMM, the Tigers, and the MJF. Opportunists in the tarai are trying to convert it into another criminalised Bihar. The leaders of the MJF did not dare to oppose the policies of the erstwhile government. In fact, many were even part of the government responsible for leading our country into crisis. The people in the government are not interested in holding the elections. Not solving the problem in the tarai gives them a perfect excuse. What they don't realise of course is that in playing these games they are merely making their own reign shorter. Abhi,

New Delhi MAVERICK

It was wonderful to see CK Lal writing on a business personality ('Death of a maverick', State of the state, #347). Such pieces are encouraging and break the monotonous cycle of politics and dwelling on all the bad things around us. I would like to see more positive and business-centric news. I enjoyed the thought provoking article on currency pegging ('Economy's up', Economic sense), and the interview with Vijay Vaidya ('Business hasn't grown as expected'). Thanks for brightening our Friday mornings. Prakash Sharma,

email TOGETHERNESS

Charles Haviland's 'Let's stay together' (Nepali pan, #346) is one of the best articles I've read in recent years. I hope its message reaches out and enlightens the country. Udaya Kasaju,

email SELF-DEFENSE

I agree with M Gurung's comment that law and order in Nepal is at its lowest ebb and that no private citizen should have to resort to forming 'neighbourhood police' groups to protect their communities ('Law and order', letters, #347). But I think it is gravely injust to neighbourhood patrol groups to compare them to the Young Communist League. The YCL conducts itself as an omnipotent and offensive 'police force', rather than a passive defensive force, as most 'citizen's security' groups can be characterised. The league's high-handedness and arrogance ensure that the YCL deserves every critical remark directed towards it. In fact, how can we be so sure that the "decent law-abiding citizens" Gurung mentions are not compelled to resort to forming these neighbourhood police groups precisely to protect themselves from the YCL? There's a thought. Chanda T,

email ASININE

There might not be a Deep Throat at all ('May Day! May Day!', Ass, #347). For all we know what's coming out of the palace could be information that is being intentionally leaked (for what purpose, don't ask me). Ever heard of the term 'disinformation'? Name withheld,

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