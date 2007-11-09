Business Briefs - Issue #373: Sri Lanka wins Business Briefs | From Issue #373 (November 9-15, 2007)

Sri Lanka wins

Sri Lanka won the Surya Nepal 9th SAARC Golf Championship on Friday. Sri Lankan Tisa Chandradasah played Nepali Tashi Ghale and won the match after 12 holes. Similarly, in a match between Rupak Acharya and K Prabagaran, Sri Lanka's Prabagaran won when Acharya lost the 12th, 13th and 15th holes. In the match between Mithun Parera and Rabi Khadka, Nepal's Khadka lost the match at the 17th hole. In the ladies category, Kesang Lama beat Eu Hazu Thapa. Min Gu Cho won both the longest drive award and the closest to the pin award. Nepal's team manager Rabindra Shrestha won the team managers' championship.



CG expands

Chaudhary Group (CG) has announced plans to enter the energy and infrastructure sectors in the next few years. Nirvana Chaudhary, executive director of Chaudhary Group, told a press conference the group would soon announce plans to set up a huge hydro project to help fill the gap in Nepal's energy supply. He said the cement project would cater to the real estate sector, which CG expects to boom in the near future. Chaudhary said the instability of the past decade had not been easy for the group, but added that CG's FMCG division had grown 20 per cent in the last five years, and its electronic business had grown 35 per cent. He said CG Finco, a subsidiary, has been a key contributor in reducing the proportion of migrant workers' remittances entering the country through unofficial channels.



Foreign cuisine

With the intention of bringing food from various countries to one venue, the sixth edition of the Himalayan Times International Food Fest concluded in Kathmandu on Saturday. More than 16 countries were represented, including Afghanistan, Israel, Mexico, Russia and South Korea. Artists like Jems Pradhan, Yogeshwor Amatya, X mantra and others performed at the show. Those attending the festival also found games laid on. The event was organized by APCA-Nepal.



Hip drink

Carlsberg has introduced Jolly Shandy, a cocktail of beer and lemonade with 0.5 per cent alcohol content. The company is hoping to attract young, hip and urban Nepalis to the traditional English drink. Jolly Shandy is available in shops and restaurants.