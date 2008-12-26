Stay warm

Peter England has launched its latest winter collection of jackets, sweaters, blazers, scarves and caps. The woolens are available in a variety of colour combinations and are made from pure Merino wool. The collection is available in Peter England outlets in Putalisadak, Bluebird Mall and other leading departmental stores.

Going green

As part of its social initiative, Standard Chartered bank has started a greenery project in Harihar Bhawan, Lalitpur. The green stretch has been planted with 80 flower-bearing tree saplings.

Expansion

United Finance has recently opened a new branch in Biratnagar. The finance company, run by Golchha organisation, is planning to open three more branches within this year.

New Heights

Everest Bank opened its 29th branch in Kirtipur. The bank also recently launched a service that allows customers to recharge the balance on their mobile phones directly through the bank.

Branching out

The Bank of Kathmandu has opened a new branch in New Baneswor. This will be the 24th branch for the bank.